FintechThe top paying fintech still offers massive salaries in 2023

Stripe USA Engineering Jobs: Every salary range ranked

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Stripe USA Engineering Jobs: Every salary range ranked

Stripe has long been regarded as one of, if not the big spender in the fintech space when it comes to employee compensation. Levels.fyi had it as one of the top payers in 2022 and average total compensation in 2023 sits at... $443k. 💪

But with indications that Stripe is rethinking compensation strategy, will those massive pay packages continue? If 2023 hiring is anything to go by, yes, yes they will.

As the chart above shows, Stripe is universally generous: unlike some other fintechs it pays equal amounts to staff irrespective of where they work. 

So how can you get one of these highly paid remote jobs? Stripe is hiring for a number of experienced data scientists. Alongside the multitude of roles listed above is a manager of managers for growth intelligence data science and machine learning who can earn between $233,398 and $329,503.

Stripe also seems to be still interested in crypto, evident by their hiring of a staff engineer in that department. However, given that crypto staff are in the lowest salary bracket of them all, competition for staff may have waned. 

Stripe's hiring in Chicago and New York may also be on the back foot. Remote jobs and jobs in Seattle and San Francisco are more plentiful. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
