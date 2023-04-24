Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

How to earn a large salary with a Masters in Financial Engineering

by Alex McMurray
24 April 2023
2 minute read
How to earn a large salary with a Masters in Financial Engineering

Back in 2020, we had a look at the best Masters degrees in Financial Engineering. A relatively new alternative to the traditional masters in finance is being offered by a number of top universities across the US and abroad.

Is a Masters in Financial Engineering worth it, though? With the possible exception of Baruch, the courses don't come cheap. - Berkeley, for example, estimates tuition fees and living expenses for its MFE at $80k for 2023 to 2024. 

How much will you earn as a result? Our analysis of the latest figures for graduating pay from publicly available employment reports suggests that graduating salaries range from $108k to $150k, and that pay is rising fast as banks' demand for people with quantitative skills rises. 

 

The University of Berkeley was one of the premier destinations for MFE students last time we looked in 2020. The same is true today but pay is substantially better. Starting salaries for Berkeley MFE graduates went from $119k in 2020 to an impressive $150k for the class of 2022. For reference, a senior quantitative strategist job listing at Goldman Sachs in New York, one of the bank's top engineering roles, has a lower salary limit of $150k despite requiring 6+ years of experience in addition to a postgraduate degree.

Berkeley MFE graduates aren't the only ones getting paid more, though. MFE graduate salaries rose at all the colleges in the chart above in the past two years. The largest jump in base salary was at NC State University, with the current average of $118k up $31k on two years ago.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
New York, United States
Alexander Ash Consulting
**Director - Financial Services at Tier 1 Bank – Competitive Package (Director level)**
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Man Group plc
Quantitative Researcher - Volatility
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
Eq Deriv Trader (hedge fund)
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Global Macro Quantitative Researcher
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Deutsche Bank is hiring M&A bankers in Hong Kong & Singapore

Deutsche Bank is hiring M&A bankers in Hong Kong & Singapore

Stripe's top compliance guy quit for notoriously low paying competitor

Stripe's top compliance guy quit for notoriously low paying competitor

Moelis & Co: splashing out on new people, dumping old ones

Moelis & Co: splashing out on new people, dumping old ones

Who needs Tinder when you work in fintech?

Who needs Tinder when you work in fintech?

What do analysts, associates, VPs, and MDs actually do in investment banks?

What do analysts, associates, VPs, and MDs actually do in investment banks?

Related articles

Hedge fund Point72 paying $300k salaries to quant teachers
Technology

Hedge fund Point72 paying $300k salaries to quant teachers

25 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"Slang at Goldman Sachs is great. It's like Python, but easier"
Technology

"Slang at Goldman Sachs is great. It's like Python, but easier"

24 Apr 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Developer on $90k automates job, complains about lack of work
Technology

Developer on $90k automates job, complains about lack of work

20 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Credit Suisse tech guy from defunct area surfaces at committed bank
Technology

Credit Suisse tech guy from defunct area surfaces at committed bank

20 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0