Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
AdviceFinance degrees aren't what they used to be.

How STEM dethroned finance degrees

by Zeno Toulon
3 hours ago
2 minute read
How STEM dethroned finance degrees

Finance degrees have been losing out to STEM degrees, a research paper has found.

The paper from Harvard Kennedy school, its school of public policy, has found that not only have Law, Finance, and Management (LFM) degree graduates slipped in wage premium over the last 25 years, in most cases they have fallen behind STEM graduates.

The paper, co-authored by Anna Stansbury, Dan Turner, and Ed Balls (yes – the British former shadow Chancellor) found that of 12 UK regions covering the entire country, LFM degrees were only better paying than STEM in 3 (the East Midlands, the Northeast of England, and Wales).

The premium earned by LFM graduates in 2019 (the last year analysed) compared to 1997 (the first) are also down compared to those without a degree in all regions of the country bar Wales. The premium earned by STEM graduates is also generally down, but not by the same degree – in half of the regions, it was more or less marginal.

This graph shows the changes best. There isn’t a single region in the UK where STEM graduates haven’t grown in demand, as opposed to the declining demand for LFM graduates in all regions except Wales (and Northern Ireland, barely). Even London – a global centre for law, finance, and corporate headquarters – sees a decline in demand.

That being said, it’s not all doom and gloom for LFM types (well, finance and management at least – Law, you’re on your own). If you’re an MBA holder especially, you can expect huge starting salaries – we found that Harvard MBAs can earn between $350k and $392k in investment banking, private equity, or a hedge fund. London isn’t too far from that.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
M&A Analysts & Associates, London
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
Temasek International Pte Ltd
Associate/Senior Associate, Investment (Americas - New York) (10362)
Temasek International Pte Ltd
New York, United States
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Associate/Senior Associate, Technology Focused, Global Private Equity, New York, USA
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
New York, United States
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Analyst, Leading Secondary Advisory Team, Global Bank, London, UK
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
McGregor Boyall
Vice President - Finance Shared Services
McGregor Boyall
Doha, Qatar
Top Articles
How to write the perfect cold email for a banking job

How to write the perfect cold email for a banking job

Quant developers vs quant researchers: roles, demand and pay

Quant developers vs quant researchers: roles, demand and pay

The overacheiving digibank paying £160k salaries in London

The overacheiving digibank paying £160k salaries in London

How STEM dethroned finance degrees

How STEM dethroned finance degrees

The chart that says US banks could aggressively cut jobs, soon

The chart that says US banks could aggressively cut jobs, soon

Related articles

How to get a private equity job in Hong Kong
Advice

How to get a private equity job in Hong Kong

27 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Bank CEO's advice to 29-year-old bankers fearful for their futures. The charts that say Deutsche Bank should be fine
Advice

Morning Coffee: Bank CEO's advice to 29-year-old bankers fearful for their futures. The charts that say Deutsche Bank should be fine

27 Mar 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
How to get a job in the Credit Suisse "talent frenzy"
Advice

How to get a job in the Credit Suisse "talent frenzy"

22 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
CFA changes: Not exactly popular
Advice

CFA changes: Not exactly popular

20 Mar 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
3