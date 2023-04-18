Fintech firm with amazingly flexible work faces talent problem

If you're thinking about working for a UK fintech, Atom Bank, the Durham-based digibank with strong roots in London, should surely be on your list. It offers four-day weeks, it offers remote work. It's said to be “progressive”, “family friendly” and “supportive,” and doesn't pay badly, all things considered. And yet, it still faces difficulties finding technologists.

Speaking in yesterday's FT, Atom Bank's CEO, Mark Mullen, said "Tech skills are in short supply, and in some ways it’s limiting the growth potential, particularly for UK fintech." Atom's 2023 hiring reflects this; it seems that few engineers have been hired outside of data science teams.

Atom is willing to hire engineers from outside the financial services sector. Senior engineer Janine Bachrachas joined in March from appliance manufacturers Dyson; data engineer Mike Johnson joined remotely in February having previously worked for the Cumbria Police.

Atom even appears willing to take a chance on unproven engineering talent. Junior engineer Jessica Burton worked in marketing throughout her career prior to joining in January.

CTO and former Bank of America director Andy Sturrock calls tech "the beating heart of Atom." However, only four of the 31 roles currently open at the bank are for engineers.

