Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FintechWinning the tug of war between Fin and Tech.

Why FAANG engineers transition to fintech easier than bankers

by Alex McMurray
1 hour ago
2 minute read
Why FAANG engineers transition to fintech easier than bankers

Funding might be sparse compared to last year but there are still exciting things happening in the fintech space. Plenty of bankers want to be a part of it, but they might be surprised to find that another industry is a better cultural fit: big tech.

A man who knows the struggle of the transition is Huy Nguyen Trieu; a former Citi MD who left to co-found the Oxford fintech program and the Centre for Finance Technology and Entrepeneurship. He says that the "mindset is totally different" in fintech and that tech companies most resemble the fintech mindset.”

The problem is that people from banks are used to top-down organizational structures. Nguyen Trieu says they "will be waiting for instructions when none are coming.”

Conversely, people with both FAANG and fintech backgrounds are more self-starting. Nguyen Trieu says "You need to be adaptable, resilient, capable of making decisions with limited information."

"It’s harder for people from traditional finance because they assume working in fintech is the same when that’s not the case." says Nguyen Trieu, "They underestimate the gap in terms of culture.”

That doesn't make it a case of plug-and-play for employees moving between FAANG and fintech, though. Although Nguyen Trieu says that companies like Uber and Revolut "have the same ways of working", he admits they "require different industry knowledge."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
Risk Developer
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
New York, United States
Fourier Ltd
Elite Level UI Engineers
Fourier Ltd
New York, United States
Hamilton Barnes
Network Unified Communication Engineer
Hamilton Barnes
Chicago, United States
Stanford Black
UI Engineer – TypeScript / React
Stanford Black
New York, United States
Barclays
Municipal Banking Analyst
Barclays
New York, United States
Insight Investment Management Limited
Senior Investment Risk Analyst
Insight Investment Management Limited
New York, United States
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs has 300 applicants per open position

Goldman Sachs has 300 applicants per open position

Fund hikes pay to $425k per head after big quant and tech hiring

Fund hikes pay to $425k per head after big quant and tech hiring

Deutsche Bank hired one of Credit Suisse's most profitable credit guys

Deutsche Bank hired one of Credit Suisse's most profitable credit guys

Why FAANG engineers transition to fintech easier than bankers

Why FAANG engineers transition to fintech easier than bankers

How Citadel's interns are taught to speak out

How Citadel's interns are taught to speak out

Related articles

The fintechs that raised big money in February: are they hiring?
Fintech

The fintechs that raised big money in February: are they hiring?

27 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The truth about life after Revolut: Where do the GSDs go?
Fintech

The truth about life after Revolut: Where do the GSDs go?

27 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The London digibank desperate to hire in a difficult market
Fintech

The London digibank desperate to hire in a difficult market

24 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3
Hedge fund alumni are joining this fintech in San Francisco
Fintech

Hedge fund alumni are joining this fintech in San Francisco

23 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1