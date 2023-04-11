Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

The $800m Crypto firm that has a job for a "memelord"

by Alex McMurray
11 April 2023
2 minute read
The $800m Crypto firm that has a job for a "memelord"

Traditional finance and fintech are not the same. Crypto firms are different again. - In case you haven't noticed this, one crypto firm has released the sort of job that you would probably not see at JPMorgan. 

Sei, a trading focused blockchain fintech, is advertising a vacancy for a "growth memelord."

Details are sparse but it's hard not to grasp the basics from the title. The job description suggests that the memelord mostly needs to be a Twitter lord The ideal candidate must "have a large twitter following of legitimate crypto twitter users" and must post on Sei's twitter "multiple times per day." The lord will become one of the public faces of the company.

Sei recently raised $30m, raising its value to an estimated $800m. Its founder, Jeff Feng is a former technology media and telecommunications banker for Goldman Sachs and has clearly decided to put his Goldman days behind him. 

Marketing has been a key area of hiring for crypto firms in 2023. Vacancies for meme lords have been less common so far. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Alexander Ash Consulting
**Director - Financial Services at Tier 1 Bank – Competitive Package (Director level)**
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – 70-85k base / 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Durlston Partners
Systematic Macro Portfolio Manager
Durlston Partners
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Fixed Income Quantitative Analyst
New York, United States
Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Top Articles
Tragic death of 30-year-old RBC associate in New York

Tragic death of 30-year-old RBC associate in New York

Inside Citi's massive technology hiring spree

Inside Citi's massive technology hiring spree

Citi's investment bank looks a bit feeble compared to JPMorgan's

Citi's investment bank looks a bit feeble compared to JPMorgan's

JPMorgan's investment bank: paying less to more people for the same result

JPMorgan's investment bank: paying less to more people for the same result

Moving between Goldman, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley in tech

Moving between Goldman, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley in tech

Related articles

Top 50 global fintech companies: their hiring, valuations and pay
Fintech

Top 50 global fintech companies: their hiring, valuations and pay

23 Mar 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
4
"Leaving Goldman Sachs was hard but also a no-brainer"
Fintech

"Leaving Goldman Sachs was hard but also a no-brainer"

12 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Revolut's ex-Singapore CEO points out problems with its culture
Fintech

Revolut's ex-Singapore CEO points out problems with its culture

11 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Four reasons to work for Stripe (aside from the enormous pay)
Fintech

Four reasons to work for Stripe (aside from the enormous pay)

6 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0