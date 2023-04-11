The $800m Crypto firm that has a job for a "memelord"

Traditional finance and fintech are not the same. Crypto firms are different again. - In case you haven't noticed this, one crypto firm has released the sort of job that you would probably not see at JPMorgan.

Sei, a trading focused blockchain fintech, is advertising a vacancy for a "growth memelord."

Details are sparse but it's hard not to grasp the basics from the title. The job description suggests that the memelord mostly needs to be a Twitter lord The ideal candidate must "have a large twitter following of legitimate crypto twitter users" and must post on Sei's twitter "multiple times per day." The lord will become one of the public faces of the company.

Sei recently raised $30m, raising its value to an estimated $800m. Its founder, Jeff Feng is a former technology media and telecommunications banker for Goldman Sachs and has clearly decided to put his Goldman days behind him.

Marketing has been a key area of hiring for crypto firms in 2023. Vacancies for meme lords have been less common so far.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)