Moving from Goldman Sachs to crypto: 'It's more inclusive here'

Making the move into crypto can be a daunting one, especially when you've spent the last decade at a 'safer' place like Goldman Sachs. But ex-Goldman compliance VP says it has its advantages.

Crypto is better known for its bros than its women, but Lee says this is wrong. The crypto community, "is very inclusive," she says.

Lee joined Goldman in 2009 and worked in compliance for the securities division for ten years before joining regulated crypto platform Anchorage Digital as their CCO in 2019. She quit in January, but says this shouldn't discourage women from working in crypto. "The gender difference is less prevalent" than in banking, she adds.

Crypto has "many senior executives that are female" and working there is "a very special experience," she also enthuses.

Despite leaving for a real estate start-up with her husband, should the right opportunity present itself she says "I definitely would go back to crypto, the people there are innovative and super smart."

