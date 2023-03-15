Revolut's quant fund is hiring from Morgan Stanley

Quantum Light, the quant venture capital fund founded by Revolut CEO Nik Storonsky, is keeping its numbers light in 2023. Head of HR Elizabeth Morozova calls the team just 17 strong.

Revolut is known for hiring junior staff into senior-style roles and Storonsky's VC fund seems to have a similar strategy.

It's just hired Kyra Cheng Jiaying from the EMEA technology team at Morgan Stanley in London. Kyra was only at Morgan Stanley two years and was still an analyst. What sets her apart is another two years spent at VC firm Alma Angels and that she continued investing during her Morgan Stanley tenure.

The Singapore native, who studied at LSE is something of a break from Quantum Light's hiring norm. Storonsky is of Russian origin and the primary source of Quantum Light's talent is the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology. The school is one the top universities for engineering talent, particularly C++ developers.

Recent hires from MIPT include chief of AI Andrew Stepanov who joined in February and senior data analyst Aleksandr Proskurin in November. The latter also taught a course on algorithms and data structures there.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)