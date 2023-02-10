Revolut wants graduates for the most demanding jobs in fintech

If you're a student or graduate looking for a challenging first job fresh out of university, chances are Revolut has crossed your mind. The recent announcement of 'Rev-Celerator', it's shiny new graduate programme, may have stoked those fires, but it's not the only entry point for ambitious young people with a mildly masochistic side. If you want to get really close to the heat, you can work semi-directly for Revolut CEO, Nik Storonsky.

Revolut is currently looking for a graduate or graduates to fill the position of "strategy and operations manager" in Storonsky's office. The company describes it as an "outstanding opportunity to work with our Operating Principals on the key company initiatives."

Who are these operating principals? According to a recent FT article, they themselves are recent graduates who report directly to Storonsky himself. They have a lot of responsibility. Their role is “to observe business lines and report directly back to him.”

Storonksy started his career as an equity derivatives trader at Lehman Brothers before joining Credit Suisse and (as probably befits the founder of a company worth circa $33bn, he's known for his hard-driving approach and for not suffering fools gladly.

Revolut isn't for everyone, but as former lead software engineer, Farshid Ashouri, wrote here last month, some people love it. "Successful people at Revolut never complain," claims Ashouri. The benefits of having worked there tend to stay with you long after you leave.

