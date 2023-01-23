Discover your dream Career
AdviceThe new must-have for Venture Capital jobs.

How to get a Venture Capital job: Know about AI

Venture capital jobs have become the new hot sector for young people interested in financial services careers, but if you want to get a job in VC, the requirements are changing. This time last year, they were all about blockchain knowledge. In 2023, they're all about an understanding AI.

Speaking on a panel for the London School of Economics’ (LSE) Alternative Investment Conference today, Shmuel Chafets, founder and chairman of VC fund Targets Global said the next cycle of investing will be all about artificial intelligence. “OpenAI is the company that will take us out of the slump and build an ecosystem around it,” he predicted. 

Emma Davies, CEO of Octopus Ventures was equally bullish on AI, along with biotech. And Carlos Eduardo Espinal, CEO of Seedcamp said AI investments that generate multi-billion returns will always be justified.

The enthusiasm for AI investments stands in contrast to the cooling interest in blockchain investments. Last year, blockchain was thing to know about for VC jobs, this year the VCs said the sector hadn't evolved as hoped. Some blockchain firms were almost like Ponzi schemes, said Chafets.  “Actually, many were actually Ponzi schemes," Espinal added. 

Nor was Web3 viewed with much excitement. Espinal said a “metamorphosis” is required of Web3 to get venture capitalists excited once more.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Comment
