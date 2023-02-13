A JPMorgan MD left for Meta then returned... to Goldman Sachs

If you're one of the many technologists jumping off the FAANG ship and heading for finance, it helps to have spent some time there already. Albert Eskenazi is one such engineer, though he's not going back to the same bank he left for Meta in 2021

Eskenazi joined JPMorgan in 2016 from B2B fintech FactSet. He started there as an executive director and head of asset management solutions technology before being promoted to MD and head of research technology two years later.

Eskenazi then quit banking for Meta in New York, where he served as senior engineering manager in a seemingly exciting role that involved, “Supporting the elite bi-coastal team of engineers who build and advance Facebook's core early-stage ads serving systems.” 👌

However, as you will know, Meta is laying off 871 people in New York this month. It's not clear whether Eskenazi was affected by the cuts or whether he's simply gotten cold feet about tech, but he's back in finance and he's not at JPM.

Instead, Eskenazi has joined Goldman Sachs as an MD for the fixed income strats technology division, working on portfolio construction platforms. There, he says he is “looking forward to accelerating the technology transformation underway at GSAM and enabling continued business growth.” 🧙🏻‍♂️

