Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
TechnologyYou can take the engineer out of finance,

A JPMorgan MD left for Meta then returned... to Goldman Sachs

by Alex McMurray
6 hours ago
2 minute read
A JPMorgan MD left for Meta then returned... to Goldman Sachs

If you're one of the many technologists jumping off the FAANG ship and heading for finance, it helps to have spent some time there already. Albert Eskenazi is one such engineer, though he's not going back to the same bank he left for Meta in 2021

Eskenazi joined JPMorgan in 2016 from B2B fintech FactSet. He started there as an executive director and head of asset management solutions technology before being promoted to MD and head of research technology two years later.

Eskenazi then quit banking for Meta in New York, where he served as senior engineering manager in a seemingly exciting role that involved, “Supporting the elite bi-coastal team of engineers who build and advance Facebook's core early-stage ads serving systems.” 👌 

However, as you will know, Meta is laying off 871 people in New York this month. It's not clear whether Eskenazi was affected by the cuts or whether he's simply gotten cold feet about tech, but he's back in finance and he's not at JPM. 

Instead, Eskenazi has joined Goldman Sachs as an MD for the fixed income strats technology division, working on portfolio construction platforms. There, he says he is “looking forward to accelerating the technology transformation underway at GSAM and enabling continued business growth.” 🧙🏻‍♂️

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Durlston Partners
Quant Developer (C++ & Python) - Prop Trading Fund - $800k
Durlston Partners
New York, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader assistant - Global Hedge Fund - Fully remote / Hybrid working model - Large comp package
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
ParagonAlpha
Quantitative Macro Analyst
ParagonAlpha
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
How to get a family office job in Singapore

How to get a family office job in Singapore

A former Credit Suisse employee leaked employees' historic bonus data

A former Credit Suisse employee leaked employees' historic bonus data

A JPMorgan MD left for Meta then returned... to Goldman Sachs

A JPMorgan MD left for Meta then returned... to Goldman Sachs

The 5 niche programming languages in finance you need to know

The 5 niche programming languages in finance you need to know

Roast my CV: Am I the wrong type of banker?

Roast my CV: Am I the wrong type of banker?

Related articles

The 5 niche programming languages in finance you need to know
Technology

The 5 niche programming languages in finance you need to know

13 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The female Goldman Sachs technology MD moving to UBS
Technology

The female Goldman Sachs technology MD moving to UBS

13 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
How UI engineers became a big deal at banks and hedge funds
Technology

How UI engineers became a big deal at banks and hedge funds

10 Feb 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
The prop trading house expanding in Asia
Technology

The prop trading house expanding in Asia

9 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0