Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

Elite boutiques vs banks: Earn an extra $400k in 5 years

by Zeno Toulon
1 hour ago
2 minute read
Elite boutiques vs banks: Earn an extra $400k in 5 years

Boutiques don’t pay spectacularly - until you’re promoted, a compensation report has found.

The report, run by careers consultancy and resume reviewers GettingTheOffer, received over 675 responses, 98% of them from investment banking professionals in the US.

GettingTheOffer found that whilst pay sat in a narrow band for all junior investment bankers, with second year analysts at both bulge bracket (BB) and middle market (MM) banks earning within 90% of those at elite boutiques, there was a significant disparity with seniority.

Third-year Vice Presidents (VPs) at elite boutiques earned 37% more than those at a BB, on average, and nearly 50% more than MM bankers.

The report found that Managing Directors (MDs) took the brunt of recent bonus cuts, due to their compensation being most tightly linked to deal activity. It also found that bankers at regional offices (those outside of New York and San Francisco) took an even larger hit - an additional 10-15%.

“Banks paid and promoted who they wanted to keep,” the report said, and the result was a very large range of bonuses being paid out.

The results of the survey broadly correlate with previous reports, including the 4,000-person compensation report produced by popular “finfluencer” Liquidity.

You can respond to eFinancialCareers’ own salary survey here.

 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
JK Barnes
Quantitative Researcher - Equities/Futures HFT
JK Barnes
New York, United States
Bloomberg
Senior Software Engineer - Edge Access & Security
Bloomberg
New York, United States
Bloomberg
FX/Rates Reporter
Bloomberg
New York, United States
Bloomberg
Fixed Income ESG Data Specialist
Bloomberg
Princeton, United States
Selby Jennings
Commodities Research Analyst
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
CME Group
Client Services Analyst - triReduce/triBalance
CME Group
New York, United States
Top Articles
Elite boutiques vs banks: Earn an extra $400k in 5 years

Elite boutiques vs banks: Earn an extra $400k in 5 years

Credit Suisse bankers' other fear: UBS's severance pay

Credit Suisse bankers' other fear: UBS's severance pay

A couple of MDs left Deutsche Bank in NY after bonuses

A couple of MDs left Deutsche Bank in NY after bonuses

The specialist FAANG data engineers loved by finance

The specialist FAANG data engineers loved by finance

Canadian bank hires rates trading MD from rival

Canadian bank hires rates trading MD from rival

Related articles

Credit Suisse bankers' other fear: UBS's severance pay
Pay

Credit Suisse bankers' other fear: UBS's severance pay

30 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Credit Suisse bankers reach for lawyers after bonuses cancelled
Pay

Credit Suisse bankers reach for lawyers after bonuses cancelled

23 Mar 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
3
Bonus cancellation prompts panic inside and outside Credit Suisse
Pay

Bonus cancellation prompts panic inside and outside Credit Suisse

22 Mar 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
3
Credit Suisse bonuses have been suspended: the full text
Pay

Credit Suisse bonuses have been suspended: the full text

21 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1