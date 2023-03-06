Discover your dream Career
How higher are salaries for juniors in banks?

Bank by bank these are salaries for analysts, associates and VPs on Wall Street

by Zeno Toulon
less than a minute ago
1 minute read
Bank by bank these are salaries for analysts, associates and VPs on Wall Street

What's the going salary for junior bankers now?

Finance influencer Litquidity polled their following, receiving more than 4,000 responses from finance professionals in the process.

The resulting salary table is huge, but can give a good idea of what a junior investment banker’s salary (this doesn't include bonus) looks like in the United States – and for the vast majority of those, that means New York pay (which, according to Litquidity’s data, is broadly comparable to San Francisco and Chicago, the second and third most common cities for bankers respectively.)

 

AUTHORZeno Toulon
