FinancialCome one, come all.

The eFinancialCareers salary and bonus survey – 2023

by eFinancialCareers
1 minute ago
1 minute read
Happy post-bonus season, everyone.

Well, not everyone. Bonuses haven't been the best this year, and while some people have been happy, many have not. Now that most bonuses have been announced, we'd like to know how you felt about yours and how it compared to last year.

Follow the link below to share your verdict. The survey is short and can be completed anonymously.  We'll share the results with you once we hit critical mass. 

Click here to complete the survey.

Thank you.

XOXO,

eFinancialCareers

AUTHOReFinancialCareers Insider Comment
