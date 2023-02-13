Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
TechnologyUBS' technology overhaul continues

The female Goldman Sachs technology MD moving to UBS

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
The female Goldman Sachs technology MD moving to UBS

It's a time of technological change at UBS, with the agile shift in full swing and the decommissioning of old tech both underway. In the midst of these achievements, the Swiss bank has scored another coup: a technologist with almost 20 years' experience at Goldman Sachs.

Vanessa Yiu joined Goldman in 2003 after earning a degree from Oxford. Since then she's worked across many areas of the bank, including platform engineering, solutions architechture and fixed income trading support. After 18 years she was promoted to MD in Goldman's largest wave of promotions ever seen.

Goldman Sachs is known for having a strong pool of female technologists, where Yiu served as the co-head of the bank's women in engineering network for EMEA for over 5 years.

In the past year however a number of those have left for senior positions at other banks; these include ex-head of EMEA technology Joanne Hannaford who left in early 2022 to become CTO of Credit Suisse and Aytac Ilhan, former global head of systematic trading strategies, who left last may to join Barclays.

Joining UBS this month, Yiu becomes its head of core engineering.  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader assistant - Global Hedge Fund - Fully remote / Hybrid working model - Large comp package
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Metis Search
Private Funds Group Analyst
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
ParagonAlpha
Quantitative Macro Analyst
ParagonAlpha
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Standard Chartered's new chief risk officer is adding women to her team

Standard Chartered's new chief risk officer is adding women to her team

"Junior bankers in this generation have wasted their bonuses"

"Junior bankers in this generation have wasted their bonuses"

The female Goldman Sachs technology MD moving to UBS

The female Goldman Sachs technology MD moving to UBS

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs tried too hard to be kind to its employees. The unfortunate skill that creates great team players

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs tried too hard to be kind to its employees. The unfortunate skill that creates great team players

Could Credit Suisse's Singaporean wealth managers one day work for... BNP Paribas?

Could Credit Suisse's Singaporean wealth managers one day work for... BNP Paribas?

Related articles

How UI engineers became a big deal at banks and hedge funds
Technology

How UI engineers became a big deal at banks and hedge funds

10 Feb 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
The prop trading house expanding in Asia
Technology

The prop trading house expanding in Asia

9 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan's job cuts include tech staff in the investment bank
Technology

JPMorgan's job cuts include tech staff in the investment bank

9 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan's new MD duo are cloud specialists
Technology

JPMorgan's new MD duo are cloud specialists

9 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0