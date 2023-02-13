The female Goldman Sachs technology MD moving to UBS

It's a time of technological change at UBS, with the agile shift in full swing and the decommissioning of old tech both underway. In the midst of these achievements, the Swiss bank has scored another coup: a technologist with almost 20 years' experience at Goldman Sachs.

Vanessa Yiu joined Goldman in 2003 after earning a degree from Oxford. Since then she's worked across many areas of the bank, including platform engineering, solutions architechture and fixed income trading support. After 18 years she was promoted to MD in Goldman's largest wave of promotions ever seen.

Goldman Sachs is known for having a strong pool of female technologists, where Yiu served as the co-head of the bank's women in engineering network for EMEA for over 5 years.

In the past year however a number of those have left for senior positions at other banks; these include ex-head of EMEA technology Joanne Hannaford who left in early 2022 to become CTO of Credit Suisse and Aytac Ilhan, former global head of systematic trading strategies, who left last may to join Barclays.

Joining UBS this month, Yiu becomes its head of core engineering.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)