Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
TechnologyThe great technology purge at European banks

Bad news for tech bonuses: Deutsche Bank is squeezing

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
3 minute read
Bad news for tech bonuses: Deutsche Bank is squeezing

Deutsche Bank's technology division has faced its fair share of criticisms in recent years. Former COO, the late Kim Hammonds, described it as the "most dysfunctional place she's ever worked." In recent times, the bank has been working hard to rectify this, but it's come with a spending squeeze that might make itself apparent in bonuses. 

In Deutsche's Q4 earnings report today, the bank announced that over 1,500 apps at the bank have been retired since 2019. It's been a long time coming. Ex-CEO John Cryan intended (and failed) to cut over 90% of the bank's operating systems by 2020, and DB has been making up for lost time. In a measure of the need for change, the bank once had 100 different booking systems in London for FX trades alone. Latterly, it's been investing in automated fixed income trading systems.

In the new world of Deutsche Bank technology, there's a real emphasis on the cloud. Over 200 apps have migrated there to "improve developer productivity and increase tech availability while building future platforms" according to their Q4 earnings presentation.

A short walk over to Switzerland would see UBS doing a similar thing with similar results. The Swiss bank said this week that it's decommissioned over 600 applications and that 65% of its tech department is operating through the cloud. 

Similarities between Deutsche and UBS's technology spending aren't restricted to the cloud, though. Both banks are also squeezing their tech budgets, and are doing so in the same way. Deutsche said today that it cut its spending on technology from €4bn in 2019 to €3.6bn last year and that it plans to make a further €600m in cost savings by 2025. These are to be achieved by the trusted techniques of decommissioning another 15% of applications and migrating 90% of targeted applications to the cloud.

Something similar is occurring at UBS. In its own report this week, the Swiss bank said it plans to cut $200m from its tech costs by 2023, again by decommissioning applications and shunting others to the cloud. At UBS, this money is being reinvested, though. 

Now that technology has become a source of cost-cutting, the danger is that the squeeze makes itself felt in technology pay. In our bonus expectations survey in November, technologists weren't that optimistic about compensation this year. Reports from US banks suggest that bonuses were targeted at key developers and that others were disappointed.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader assistant - Global Hedge Fund - Fully remote / Hybrid working model - Large comp package
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
ParagonAlpha
Quantitative Macro Analyst
ParagonAlpha
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Analyst & Associate - Elite Boutique Investment Bank - Infrastructure & Energy M&A
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Credit Suisse traders at Mizuho said to be all cheerful about pay

Credit Suisse traders at Mizuho said to be all cheerful about pay

Lazard’s bankers are subsidizing its asset managers

Lazard’s bankers are subsidizing its asset managers

Mike Platt spied hiring traders from NatWest and Nomura

Mike Platt spied hiring traders from NatWest and Nomura

Bad news for tech bonuses: Deutsche Bank is squeezing

Bad news for tech bonuses: Deutsche Bank is squeezing

Morning Coffee: Battle-worn bank CEO calls upon colleagues to be kind. The office where JPMorgan millionaires are multiplying

Morning Coffee: Battle-worn bank CEO calls upon colleagues to be kind. The office where JPMorgan millionaires are multiplying

Related articles

UBS still loves agile, but implementing it isn't easy
Technology

UBS still loves agile, but implementing it isn't easy

1 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The $335k engineering job where you don't write any code
Technology

The $335k engineering job where you don't write any code

30 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Ex-game developer is the Master Chief of Citadel Securities
Technology

Ex-game developer is the Master Chief of Citadel Securities

30 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"I left a top US bank for Amazon. It was a GOAT move"
Technology

"I left a top US bank for Amazon. It was a GOAT move"

30 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1