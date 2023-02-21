The surprise company paying engineers more than hedge funds

When you hear of companies paying $450k a year in total compensation, you've probably got the same few companies in mind as everyone else. Hedge funds like Two Sigma and Citadel set the standard but they don't always offer the most.

A Meta engineer on forum Blind has reportedly received two job offers: one from Two Sigma, the other from ticket exchange company StubHub. Astonishingly, its the California based tech firm offering more.

He claims that StubHub is offering a base salary of $225k and a total compensation of $450k. This is in line with their recent hiring according to Levels.fyi, where all but one salary reported since November has a base salary of $220k or more.

The engineer's offer from Two Sigma, meanwhile, was just a $180k base salary, with a more ambiguous estimated TC of $375k. Respondents, including those from Two Sigma itself, said the offer seemed unusually low for their 3.5 years of experience.

It's not just FAANG engineers that StubHub is hiring. A number of finance engineers have moved also. Emi Wu, who left JPMorgan for Winklevoss Twins-owned crypto firm Gemini, joined StubHub in December. At a more senior level, staff engineer Tassos Livogiannis was recruited from hedge fund Citadel in October.

Stubhub alumni have gone on to do a variety of things. Morgan Stanley has hired a few engineers from there, including Shanghai based staff engineer Kevin Yang.

