JPMorgan acting early to get the best AI talent in FAANG in 2023

The defining trend for technology hiring in 2023 is the mass movement of FAANG engineers. In banking, one of the earliest firms to act is JPMorgan, sealing the hires of two high profile engineers from Amazon and Microsoft.

Firstly, JPM has a hired machine learning specialist in product manager Steven Bonsma. Bonsma had previously spent three years at Amazon then three at AWS before becoming Microsoft's head of product in payments risk and fraud. He joins JPMorgan as an executive director for fraud and proactive screening.

Bonsma is based in Seattle. Though JPMorgan's prime location for ML engineers is San Francisco, Seattle pay for JPMorgan engineers is still quite impressive. An executive director in security engineering there reported a TC of $450k back in 2020.

Alongside Bonsma there's a new executive directer for data foundations in Harun Yayli. He joins from Amazon where he worked on natural language processing and digital platform services for their Alexa AI. Could he be the "senior conversation AI engineer" they were hiring for at the start of the year?

Interestingly also, Yayli spent nearly a decade at video game development giant Electronic Arts, where he was their director for strategic planning and engagement. Video game developers are highly sought after in finance but most tend to go for hedge funds or proprietary trading firms, making Yayli's acquisition a big coup.

They aren't the only big FAANG names to move to finance however. Goldman Sachs, for example, just hired a Meta engineer who was formerly at Goldman Sachs while elsewhere at JPMorgan a senior cloud engineer was brought in from Facebook.

