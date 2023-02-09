JPMorgan's new MD duo are cloud specialists

JPMorgan have recently brought in two new managing directors. Though their area of expertise is the same, their paths leading to their appointment at the bank are very different.

First there's London based James Whiting. He joined Lehman Brothers in 1998 and has since bounced around finance institutions in progressively senior roles. He was an executive director at Goldman, a director at Credit Suisse, Mercuria Trading's head of risk and T. Rowe Price's head of architechtural components.

Most recently he had taken a break from finance and spent almost two years as an engineer for Facebook, but now joins JPMorgan as its head of advanced cloud engineering and architechture.

There's also Virginia based Beatricia Helou, who joins as a managing director for cloud enablement and execution. She's similarly got decades of experience but spread out across fewer firms.

She spent over a decade at mortgage financing company Fanny Mae, where she became a VP for infrastructure engineering. She then left to spend another decade at Capital One where, among many senior roles, she served as managing VP for cloud engineering and infrastructure services.

We highlighted cloud engineering as one of the top hiring trends in 2022. If these hires are anything to go by, we could see 2023 hiring match or even surpass it.

