Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
TechnologyIf you're unhappy in your role, an algorithm will find out.

The AI monitoring how much bankers love their jobs

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
3 minute read
The AI monitoring how much bankers love their jobs

How happy are you at work? How much do you like your colleagues? How committed are you to excellence during your every waking moment?

If you're faltering on any of these, a new form of algorithm will soon find out. The new frontier of artificial intelligence in the workplace is about quietly monitoring the communication of employees.

David Pinto of ELEFense has designed a system to do just that. Ostensibly, it's all objective and not linked to the individual: Pinto says the results are aggregated and employees' privacy is protected:  "The output becomes numerical and all you can understand is the most important thing, bottom line values and motivations."

The ELEFense agent scans employee communications between individuals on professional platforms like Slack and Teams. It measures 30 values, including innovation, integrity, respect and teamwork and generates a score for each, with 1 being most positive and -1 being most negative. Raw data is collected in groups of minimum 8 people and is subsequently deleted, leaving only the metadata and preventing individuals from being identified.

Through natural language processing, the AI is able to analyse and compare interactions to the well of data already processed. When it detects a noticeable change in one of its metrics it notifies management and suggests a plan of action to rectify it using a recommendation engine.

So far, ELEFense has a number of clients in financial services including large banks in Australia and the UAE alongside an Israeli venture capital fund. It's not the only one active in the area and it echoes advances at other firms like Behavox, which used their natural language processing to tackle data leaks, ascertaining that bankers are 10 times more likely to share inside information and make inappropriate comments through phone calls and video chats.

In the case of the UAE bank, preventing data leaks is also a primary concern, though the approach over there is to improve enthusiasm in order to prevent disgruntled employees intentionally leaking data. According to Pinto that makes up 90% of data leaks at the bank.

There are signs that banks are upping their inhouse teams creating surveillance software too, although it may not be used for monitoring productivity and enthusiasm. Goldman Sachs, for example, has been spotted hiring technology engineers to monitor employee communications and to "design of proprietary control and surveillance applications."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
BNY Mellon
Manager, Corporate Actions
BNY Mellon
Pittsburgh, United States
BNY Mellon
Entry Level Analyst, Corporate Actions
BNY Mellon
Pittsburgh, United States
BNY Mellon
Senior Analyst, Anti Money Laundering/Prevention/Know Your Client
BNY Mellon
New York, United States
BNY Mellon
Principal Network Engineer
BNY Mellon
Pittsburgh, United States
BNY Mellon
Newton Technology US Regional Lead
BNY Mellon
Boston, United States
BNY Mellon
Senior Full-Stack Developer
BNY Mellon
Orlando, United States
Top Articles
The coding language you need for a big salary in London fintech

The coding language you need for a big salary in London fintech

The AI monitoring how much bankers love their jobs

The AI monitoring how much bankers love their jobs

Junior banker pay in Germany

Junior banker pay in Germany

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley’s method of reducing bonuses could catch on. High earning men are bored of working so much

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley’s method of reducing bonuses could catch on. High earning men are bored of working so much

Meet Bank of America's 93 other global markets MDs

Meet Bank of America's 93 other global markets MDs

Related articles

JPMorgan wants to hire cryptography engineers in Singapore
Technology

JPMorgan wants to hire cryptography engineers in Singapore

26 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
How to get a quant job at Citadel: "There's no online coding test"
Technology

How to get a quant job at Citadel: "There's no online coding test"

26 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
US banks targeted technology bonuses at key developers 
Technology

US banks targeted technology bonuses at key developers 

25 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
“The first language here is English. The second language is Python."
Technology

“The first language here is English. The second language is Python."

25 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2