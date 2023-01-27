Roast my CV: send us yours

Discover your dream Career
Do you have what it takes to break your deadlock?

by eFinancialCareers
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Applying for jobs? Getting rejected? Or ignored?

Your CV might very well be the issue. Luckily, we have a good library of resources for writing the perfect CV, what not to put in it, what words to use… You name it. Use it and get back to us.

Okay, are you still being rejected, ignored, dismissed, declined, spurned, maybe even outright insulted?

Then the problem is deeper. Luckily, the analysis of a bad CV is best done using crowd sourcing. That’s something we know a little bit about hosting. Check out our public roastings/critiques of banking and technology CVs and see what our readers can do to help.

Please email your CV to editor@efinancialcareers.com and we’ll talk to you about getting your CV up - in an anonymous form if necessary - for the public’s opinion.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings.

Share on WhatsApp
