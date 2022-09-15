Roast my banking CV: "I made 35 applications and got no offers"

I am a recent graduate and am passionate about joining the investment management industry. However, I applied for over 35 graduate schemes in my final year of university and did not get a single interview. I applied for roles I found advertised on this site and I was able to secure three interviews. I went to the final stage for all three but did not get an offer.

I feel I have a good degree, good grades, summer analyst experience, strong passion and a good work ethic, but I am just not crossing the line. Perhaps my CV could be the issue. Can anyone offer me advice? Please comment in the box at the bottom of this page.

This is my CV. Some names have been obscured.

Freddie Bailey

Results driven Investment and Financial Risk Management Graduate with ambition to play a key role in the asset management industry. Varied background and work experiences leading to a wide base of skills and abilities including focused leadership, ESG investment strategy, quantitative analysis, and project management. Wider interests in coffee, fitness, and mixology.

Professional Experience:

XXX Capital Partners | Summer Investment Analyst – London, UK July 2021

• Buy-side Equity Analyst for Emerging Markets Hedge Fund with over £80m Assets under Management. • Compiled quantitative and qualitative analyst reports for Nasdaq and HKEX listed Chinese Equities using Bloomberg.

• Attended strategy meetings with senior management and provided input to long term investment decisions. FSREG | Internship – London, UK July 2017

• Project managed capital raising for angel investor project valued at £5m including pitch-book preparation, market analysis, and investor communications.

• Reported and managed three active London residential properties including tenancy agreements and leases. • Managed and administered recruitment process for new employee programme and induction. Bank of England | Work Experience – London, UK July 2017

• Completed shadow day within the monetary analysis team and regulatory agencies observing procedures and processes.

• Gained understanding of financial monitoring required for monetary policy decisions and action controls.

Other Experience

Tish Bar and Restaurant | Supervisor and Expeditor – London, UK June 2019 - September 2020

• Coordinated and prioritised orders whilst ensuring smooth communication between kitchen and front of house.

• Managed supervision of implementation procedures and training to ensure smooth service and customer satisfaction.

• Operated in high time pressure environments whilst maintaining standards and attention to detail.

Education:

XXX University. BSc Investment and Financial Risk Management 2019 - 2022

• Achieved grade of Upper Class, First Division (2:1)

• Modules included Advanced Econometrics, Portfolio Theory, Asset Management, Real Estate Investment, Risk Analysis and Modelling, Asset-Liability Management, Fixed Income Portfolio Management, Emerging Markets, and M&A.

• Final Year Dissertation – “Does Environmental Social Governance (ESG) drive performance for Exchange Traded Funds? A performance analysis of ETFs with higher ESG metrics versus those with lower metrics for their use to the retail investor.”

A Levels 2016 - 2018

• A Levels in Economics (A), Politics (B), and Mathematics (B).

Achievements:

• President and founder of the Asset Management Society

• Student Representative for over 300 Finance Cluster students

Certificates:

• Quantitative Risk Management in R - Datacamp, 2021

• Finance Fundamentals in R – Datacamp, 2021

• Bloomberg Market Concepts – Bloomberg, 2021

• Introduction to ESG – CFI, 2021 • Advanced Microsoft Excel – Cengage, 2019

Freddie Bailey is a pseudonym

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top finance and technology jobs.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Danny Gallegos on Unsplash