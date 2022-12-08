Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FintechIt's not just Crypto feeling the cold of winter

Plaid the latest fintech making cuts: Staff saw it coming

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
2 minute read
Plaid the latest fintech making cuts: Staff saw it coming

Another week, another group of fintechs make big cuts. So far, we’ve already had Bybit, Swyftx and Amber, but those were all Crypto firms. An arguably more surprising revelation came from banking integration platform Plaid who announced yesterday that they were laying off 20% of their workforce.

CEO Zach Perret issued a statement where he blamed the cuts of “approximately 260 talented Plaids”, on “macroeconomic changes”. Perrett said that “the current economic slowdown has meant revenue growth did not materialize as quickly as expected.”

Though the departments being cut were not specified, employees on Blind offered some insights. Security teams were stripped. Three members of an allegedly already understaffed security operations team were let go. 

For some employees, the cuts were a foregone conclusion. Writing on Blind, one said: “exactly no one in the company is shocked by the layoffs.“ Why not? Plaid has seemingly been in a hiring freeze for months.

That's unfortunate because Plaid is a popular place to work. Reviews for the company on Glassdoor and Blind have been overwhelmingly positive with average scores of 4.7 and 4.5 stars respectively, but even among these positive reviews were seeds of doubt that might have been visible to a keen-eyed potential hire.

Reviews in November claimed that “business isn’t doing good.” One Plaid employee warned of the "deadweight" of “ a lot of folks coasting.”

Earlier this year, CTO Jean-Denis Greze claimed that the engineering team had increased over seventeen-fold in the last four years having started with around 20 engineers.

Even the employees who haven't been cut are in pain. In April 2021, Plaid was valued at $13.4bn. One employee pointed out that anyone who received stuck based on that valuation is now, "well underwater.”

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters and find fintech careers you can last in.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Tá Focando on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Cancel

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Oxford Knight
Trader / Portfolio Manager / 'Risk-Taker' - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Amber Group
Quant Researcher - US
Amber Group
New York, United States
DTG Capital Markets
Cryptocurrency Trader/Portfolio Manager
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Top Articles
The VIPs of AI in finance are making millions

The VIPs of AI in finance are making millions

Barclays new managing directors: inside the list

Barclays new managing directors: inside the list

Plaid the latest fintech making cuts: Staff saw it coming

Plaid the latest fintech making cuts: Staff saw it coming

It’s okay, JPMorgan isn’t hiring 2024’s interns yet

It’s okay, JPMorgan isn’t hiring 2024’s interns yet

Bank of America’s Paris coup from BNP Paribas

Bank of America’s Paris coup from BNP Paribas

Related articles

The Goldman Sachs MDs still moving to fintechs
Fintech

The Goldman Sachs MDs still moving to fintechs

6 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The fintech where you work less and get paid more
Fintech

The fintech where you work less and get paid more

28 Nov 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Top python developer leaves Revolut, calls it a "beautiful place"
Fintech

Top python developer leaves Revolut, calls it a "beautiful place"

7 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Crypto headhunters lick their wounds: "I've lost $70k in fees"
Fintech

Crypto headhunters lick their wounds: "I've lost $70k in fees"

7 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
1