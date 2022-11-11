Sorry, but work-life balance is not better in a fintech

That people work long hours in banking is well known. It's equally well known that the fintech sector is more accommodating of remote work and innovation. But if you suppose that this means people in fintechs have a better work-life balance, you're badly mistaken.

During a roundtable for the recent eFinancialCareers fintech event, attendees dismissed the notion that fintechs are the easy option. Working for one can be more arduous than working for a bank.

Huy Nguyen Trieu, a former managing director and head of macro structuring who now runs fintech e-learning platform CFTE said that fintechs, especially in the early stage simply, "don't have the resources” to compete with banks on aspects like “9-5 jobs and good salaries.”

Sean Rutter, a headhunter at Excelsior Search, which specialises in fintech placements, agreed that “the working hours can be quite grueling” in a fintech and said fintech jobs can be pressurized with tight “deadlines for building and deploying.”

The observations follow a recent court case involving Starling Bank in the UK, in which Starling chief administrative officer Matthew Newman was deemed to value "employees working long hours in the office," and to have criticized Starling's deputy company secretary for "leaving work at the end of her contracted hours.” Revolut is also well known for its hard driving culture.

However, both Rutter and Nguyen Trieu agreed that nobody comes into fintech with an easy life in mind. The real draw is “working with new technology,” said Rutter. Nguyen Trieu said that the workload “doesn’t mean people hate working for a fintech. They usually love it, that’s the reason why they do it.”

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters and find a job in fintech.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)