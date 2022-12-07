Discover your dream Career
FintechSomeone certainly loves Revolut.

Top python developer leaves Revolut, calls it a "beautiful place"

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
2 minute read
Top python developer leaves Revolut, calls it a "beautiful place"

Digital bank Revolut have garnered a contentious reputation about its culture. We've written already about the complaints of “high friction” and “chaos” in the workplace but some people there are fervent in their praise. 

Farshid Ashouri, Revolut's head of Python engineering is leaving the app-based bank but thinks it's pretty special. In a valedictory post on LinkedIn, Ashouri described Revolut as a "beautiful place" and said there's nothing wrong with the culture. “I have never sacrificed my work life balance nor been asked to do so," he declared.

Ashouri has always been pretty fervent about Revolut. When we spoke to him in April, he said he was busy building the "best financial superapp on the planet." He joined Revolut in March 2020 from a company he founded himself and managed a team of 100+ developers. It's not clear what he's doing next. 

Ashouri's enthusiasm for Revolut's culture might have something to do with his own work ethic. He also says: "l keep building distributed systems “until they'll pry the keyboard out of my cold dead hands or something to that effect.

Ashouri is certainly the most vocal of the big names to leave but he’s not the only one. Rob Allen, head of European sales, left in August for payments and shopping fintech Super Payments. Jean Meyer left as head of crypto in May and has launched his own startup, which is operating in stealth mode.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Photo credit: eFinancialCareers/Dall-e

Alex McMurray
