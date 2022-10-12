Another hedge fund keeps hiring technologists from banks

Balyasny has got competition. The US hedge fund which is building out its technology function under Mike Grimaldi, the former head of technology at JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank, has been joined by another fund recruiting technology talent: Brevan Howard.

Brevan Howard is expanding under chief executive Aron Landy, who was appointed by Alan Howard in 2019. It's hiring portfolio managers. It's also hiring technology professionals who've managed major functions for banks.

Brevan's recent recruits include Gabriel Pepe, who joined from UBS in April and is now the fund's global head of technology solutions for operations and business risk, based in London. Pepe previously spent 19 years at HSBC.

In September, Brevan Howard also hired Kevin Gage, former CIO of Mizuho in London Gage joined BH as CTO in London according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously spent nine years at Mizuho and fourteen years at Nomura, where he was head of fixed income IT.

As Brevan Howard hires technologists it's also been hiring people to help it hire the technolgists. People in this category include Natasha Douglas, a tech recruiter who joined in London in September.

Brevan and Balyasny aren't the only funds hiring technology talent. Millennium is also busy building its team in Miami under Olga Naumovich, the former chief data officer and head of client experience at Goldman Sachs, whom it hired after a very brief spate at crypto market maker GSR.

Photo by Luca Bravo on Unsplash