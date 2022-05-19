Credit Suisse's global head of securitized products trading is latest exit

In the latest of a series of exits from Credit Suisse's credit trading team, Joe Steffa, the global head of securitized products trading is leaving the bank in New York.

In a memo seen by eFinancialCareers, Jay Kim, the global head of fixed income products at the bank, said Steffa is leaving to pursue other opportunities and that his last day will be May 24th.

Steffa had worked at Credit Suisse for nearly nine years after joining from RBS in 2013. He will be replaced by David Garner and Ryan Bernholz as co-heads of securitized products trading.

It's not clear where Steffa is going next, but sources suggested he might be joining Cerebus Capital Management, the private equity firm. He's the latest in a series of exits from the bank which have included Jonathan Moore, the global co-head of credit products, Mike Dryden, the former global head of securitized products finance, and Brian Connors, who co-headed investment grade trading.

