Credit Suisse credit traders restless after lovely guy leaves

Credit Suisse traders and salespeople are said to be unsettled by the exit of their favorite person.

As we reported last week, Jonathan Moore, the global head of credit at Credit Suisse, quit voluntarily after over two decades at the bank. In his absence, members of his team are said to be contemplating their own departures.

Jonathan Fischer, a senior US credit salesman who joined from Barclays in 2016 has already tended his resignation, along with several others. Additional resignations are said to be in the offing.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Insiders say that Moore was very popular internally and was considered both highly ethical and the hardest person working on the floor. His replacement, Jay Kim, is currently less popular.

Mike Dryden, the former global head of securitized products finance at Credit Suisse, left in April to run a new structured products platform at Sixth Street.

