More long-serving MDs leaving Credit Suisse credit team

As we suggested earlier this week, the exits may only just have begun in Credit Suisse's NY credit sales and trading team. Two more senior people are understood to have resigned.

Sources say Brian Connors, who co-headed investment grade trading with Dan Driscoll at Credit Suisse in New York is among the exits. Unconfirmed reports suggest Connors is off to Deutsche Bank.

Matt Perez, a managing director in investment grade sales, is also understood to have resigned.

The moves are not confirmed: Perez and Driscoll didn't immediately respond to a request to comment; nor did Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank.

Jonathan Moore, the global co-head of credit products at Credit Suisse, quit voluntarily after over two decades at the bank last week. He was a popular figure and various CS insiders are said to have taken his exit a cue to explore their own options. It probably doesn't help that Credit Suisse is cutting risk taking in its investment bank as part of its recovery plan.

