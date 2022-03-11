JPMorgan hires new head of CEEMEA loan syndication from Beijing

JPMorgan has cast its net slightly further than usual in recruiting its new head of Central and Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA) loan syndication in London. He's spent the past two and a half years in Beijing.

Benny Zachariah is joining JPMorgan's London business after his gardening leave ends in May. He's understood to be reporting to Puja Turner, JPMorgan's head of CEEMEA loan finance. Zachariah is joining as an executive director.

JPMorgan declined to comment on the move.

Zachariah has worked in London before. He spent nearly five and a half years at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China before joining the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing in 2019.

He's a graduate of the UK's Bristol University and has an MBA from Imperial College Business School.

Zachariah's return to London comes amidst uncertainty about CEEMEA emerging markets in light of the war in Ukraine. At the end of week, Citi had reportedly lost $100m on its emerging markets desk, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale had each lost about $50m and JP Morgan was said to be down about $30m.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Let recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance discover you.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by zhang kaiyv on Unsplash