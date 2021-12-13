Citi's new MD list reveals some important things about the bank

Citi's new managing director (MD) list is out today. We've added the 306 names on the memo, plus the acronyms that delineate their divisions, at the bottom of this page.
If you don't want to comb through each name individually, here are our learnings about the names and the distribution of this year's promotions across Citi's divisions.
Citi felt compelled to promote a large class of managing directors this year
Like Goldman Sachs, Citi's new managing director list is one of its biggest. In 2020, it promoted 241 people. This year, it promoted 306, an increase of 27%.
The rise in MD promotions reflects the fact that Citi has had a good year. It also represents a means of retaining staff without necessarily paying them a large bonus. However, Citi will have hiked new its MDs' salaries to between $400k and $540k, which is the going rate for its senior staff according to the H1B visa database. - So the promotions are not without a cost.
Citi is promoting women faster than the rest
In 2020, Citi promoted 70 women. This year it promoted 104, an increase of 49%.
Front office promotions in the investment bank were only a third of the total
Citi promoted 52 people in banking and capital markes this year, up from around 44 last year. 50 people were promoted in global markets, so promotions were roughly equally split between front office professionals in the investment bank.
As Citi invests in operations and controls, it's promoting heavily in related areas
In December 2020, Citi was fined $400m for "unsafe and unsound banking practices” and ordered to improve its risk management and controls systems. The bank has subsequently been investing and hiring heavily into controls and infrastructure and this year's MD promotion round reflects that: 37 MDs were promoted in risk and 18 were promoted within technology in the investment bank. They include David Gong in regulatory technology and Dennis Urusov in client reference data, both in New York City, and Abhishek Nigam - who was hired from HSBC in October 2020 to help with the implementation of the FRTB regulations.
Citi is doubling down on prime brokerage
Citi's MD list suggests it's also focusing on its prime broking business. At least three people have been promoted in prime, including: Holmi Atig, the London-based global head of prime and delta one quant analysis; Matt Coote, the New York-based Global head of prime finance and cash in-business risk, and Mike Charnley, the global head of prime brokerage middle office. After Archegos, Citi is clearly also focusing on its pb controls.
Citi is focused on digital transformation and digital assets
This year's promotions include Nimrod Barak, the global head of Citi's innovation labs. Barak joined in 2019 from a strategy consultancy in Israel. He's responsible for Citi's foray into blockchain, among other things.
Citi hires top traders and promotes them a few years later
This year's Citi MD list contains numerous traders who are comparatively new to Citi. They include the likes of Abbas Zaidi, the New York-based head of high yield trading, who joined from Goldman Sachs in April 2020, and Dimitry Levin, a rates options trader who joined only last year from Eisler Capital.
Shell Adams, EO&T
Javier Alcantara, Ops & Fraud Prevention
Bojan Aleksic, CSIS
Majed Al Hassoun, BCMA
Amal Aly, ICG Risk & Controls
Emmanuel Amor, Risk Management
David Angella, Global Markets
Maria Anorga, BCMA
Jeffrey Arestivo, Private Bank
Rahul Arora, Global Markets
Thor Askeland, Private Bank
Holmi Atig, Global Markets
Vincent Au, Global Markets
Oren Avraham, Global Markets
Jamie Azhar, Risk Management
Krishna Balachander, Global Markets
Mayra Balcazar, Commercial Bank
Marina Balzac, Risk Management
Nimrod Barak, ICG O&T
Anna Baranska, Internal Audit
Bryan Barker, Financing & Securitization
Nicholas Baumgartner, Legal
Caryn Bell, BCMA
Jens Bender, BCMA
Ulrich Bender, Risk Management
Klas Bergelind, Global Markets
Lee Betteridge, Internal Audit
David Beven, BCMA
Rohit Bhan, Risk Management
Naresh Bhatia, ICG Client Analytics
Pratik Bhattacharjee, Asia Consumer
Jalpa Bhavsar, Ops & Fraud Prevention
Simon Bracken, ICG O&T
Felicia Bradshaw, Ops & Fraud Prevention
Matt Brem, U.S. Consumer
Paul Brennan, Global Markets
David Brooks, BCMA
Steve Buonvino, TTS
Aurelia Cai, Global Markets
Rick Campbell, Financing & Securitization
Richard Cao, Legal
Nicholas Carn, Finance
Gareth Carter, Private Bank
Pierre Castaing, BCMA
Vivianne Caumont, Finance
Chris Cawley, Institutional Credit Mgmt.
San San Chan, Citi Global Wealth
Michael Charnley, ICG O&T
Hatti Cheung, Risk Management
Adeline Chew, BCMA
Anna Choe, Legal
Piyush Choudhary, BCMA
Claire Chung, ICG O&T
Loy Chwan Shyong, Ops & Fraud Prevention
Kimberley Claman, Global Public Affairs
Martin Cloke, Global Markets
Margaret Closius, Commercial Bank
Kerry Cochran, Private Bank
Brendan Coleman, TTS
Ahide Contreras, EO&T
Murray Coon, Human Resources
Matthew Coote, Global Markets
Jean-Paul Corda, Global Markets
Kira Cordoba-Brown, Human Resources
Kevin Cui, Private Bank
Neil Cullen, Global Markets
Peyman Dadgar, BCMA
Shirish Damle, ICG O&T
Nikki Darden, Global Public Affairs
Almas Dautbek, Global Markets
Maria De La Cadena, Private Bank
Luis De La Cerda, Global Markets
Ken DeNatale, ICRM
Sameer Deshpande, Citi Global Wealth
Alvaro De Velasco, BCMA
Sandra Diaz, TTS
Arnika Dixit, Asia Consumer
Ryan Djabbarah, Global Public Affairs
Joe Doucas, Global Markets
Manu Dua, Global Markets
Javier Escobar, BCMA
Tracey Fabricius, Private Bank
Kyle Falconi, Global Markets
Irene Fayn, Finance
Guillaume Flamarion, Global Markets
Wyatt Alexander Flores, Global Markets
Laura Fogg, Commercial Bank
Samson Frankel, Legal
Cynthia Frederick, U.S. Consumer
Yohann Freoa, Global Markets
Chris Gallo, Finance
Isabel Ganduglia, Mexico Consumer
Orsolya Gantner, Legal
Regina Garcia, Mexico Consumer
Ana Belen Garzon Rodriguez, TTS
Paul Giarratano, Risk Management
Stephan Giczewski, Internal Audit
Sean Glennan, BCMA
David Gong, ICG O&T
Gabriel Gonzalez, ICG Franchise Management
Sinead Goss, Legal
Rajesh Goyal, Global Markets
Mark Gracia, BCMA
Pedro Grau, Risk Management
Nataliya Grigorova, Risk Management
Sejal Gross, Finance
Scott Gruber, Global Markets
Nina Guinchard, Institutional Credit Mgmt.
Saurabh Ram Gupta, TTS
Brian Hand, Finance
Evelyn Hayes, Internal Audit
Javier Hernandez, TTS
Conor Hession, Securities Services
Roy Hiatt, Global Markets
Eileen Higgins, Private Bank
Juan Himiob, Risk Management
Eloise Holland, Legal
Andrew Hollenhorst, Global Markets
Charles Hop de Chillaz, BCMA
Julia Hsu, BCMA
Jeannine Hyman, Finance
Daniele Iacopetti, BCMA
Kaushik Jagadish, ICRM
Ali Jahangiri, EO&T
Pankaj Jain, BCMA
Elliot Jenks, BCMA
Eric Jetter, BCMA
Claudia Jimenez, ICRM
Kirk Jones, BCMA
Rajiv Jumani, BCMA
Declan Kane, ICG O&T
Greg Kantrowitz, BCMA
Mary Kapilla, Finance
Juan Katz, Private Bank
Aysim Kaya Kioupritzis, Finance
Jamie Keane, BCMA
Bedriye Kebanli, Risk Management
Kate Kenney, Global Public Affairs
Oliver Kersh, Private Bank
Sharronjeet Khela, BCMA
Chong Soon Khoo, Risk Management
Ji-Kang Kim, Asia Consumer
Irina Kosyachenko, ICG O&T
Adam Krol, Legal
Zeynep Kudatgobilik, ICG Risk & Controls
Leonid Kuliyev, ICG O&T
Gunjan M Kumar, BCMA
Satyam Kumar, ICG Franchise Management
Sunil Kumar, TTS
Joseph Kwon, BCMA
Joydeep Lahiri, Risk Management
Allan Lai, Legal
Joyce Lam, BCMA
Eric Lau, Global Markets
Andy Leamon, BCMA
Caren Lee, Global Public Affairs
Joo Hyeon (JH) Lee, EO&T
Arnaud Lefebvre, Global Markets
Elias Levenson, ICRM
Dimitry Levin, Global Markets
Iris Li, BCMA
Anna Li, Private Bank
Mary Li, ICG Financial Resource Management
Roman Licznerski, Internal Audit
Steve Liebelt, BCMA
Ardith Lindsey, Global Markets
Christopher David Long, Internal Audit
Andrew Love, Legal
Milind Mainkar, Risk Management
Josephine Majewski, ICG Franchise Management
Oscar Mangini, TTS
Helmut Mannhardt, Finance
Gabriel Manzano, Global Markets
Ben Marmot, U.S. Consumer
Paco Martinez, Ops & Fraud Prevention
William Mascaro, Securities Services
Virag Masuraha, Ops & Fraud Prevention
Robert Mathisen, ICG O&T
George Mayer, ICRM
Robert McDonald, Risk Management
Brennan McDonough, Human Resources
Christine McWilliams, TTS
Asli Meco Yenisey, Risk Management
Rauno Christian Merklein, BCMA
Nasir Mian, Securities Services
Adriano Milani, TTS
Jason Min, BCMA
Daniel Mitchell, Global Markets
Mark Mitchell, Private Bank
Naveen Mittel, BCMA
Bryan Mizeur, Internal Audit
Melinda Moczo, Global Markets
Nazanien Monasebian-Knafo, Private Bank
Bill Monks, EO&T
Jose Antonio Moreno Crivelli, TTS
Davide Moresco, Risk Management
Kunal Motiani, Risk Management
Julie Moyers, Internal Audit
Andrew Murray, Global Markets
Rhiannon Nakano, Finance
Sanjay Nambiar, Asia Consumer
Umar Nawab, Human Resources
Arash Nazhad, BCMA
Sirin Neyzi, BCMA
Claude-Stephanie Ngningha, BCMA
Abhishek Nigam, ICG O&T
Christopher Norman, BCMA
Maja Nowakowska, Risk Management
Christopher Ochs, Private Bank
Justine O'Connor, BCMA
Mags O'Connor, Chief Administrative Office
Alexandre Miguel Oliveira, Global Markets
Jaime Orendain, BCMA
Sebastian Perczak, Commercial Bank
Fernando Pereira, ICG Franchise Management
Vito Pietanza, Risk Management
Michele Pitts, Securities Services
Maurizio Polcino, Private Bank
David Prestage, TTS
Benjamin Price, Global Markets
Varittha Prichapanich, Risk Management
Xiaowei Pua, Internal Audit
Marjan Quadir, ICRM
RB Rajendar, GCB Business Simplification & Data Mgmt.
Narayanan Ramakrishnan, ICG O&T
Laurie Rebholz, Human Resources
Mathias Reichelsdorfer, Private Bank
Roger Reynolds, Risk Management
Richard Rivera, BCMA
Angelique Roberts, ICRM
Axel Romo, Mexico Consumer
Edward Ruff, BCMA
Lisa Ryer, ICG O&T
Bhagat Sabharwal, Risk Management
Sukhendu Sahu, ICG O&T
Maybel Saleh, BCMA
Papa Sall, ICG Franchise Management
Shama Sarada, GCB Technology
Ryan Savitz, BCMA
Shervone Saw, Commercial Bank
Gina Schoeman, Global Markets
Virginia Scholl, Global Markets
Fernando Senso Castilla, Private Bank
Victoria Shafran, Finance
Amit Shah, Global Markets
Sonal Shah, Human Resources
Julie (Jung-Ran) Shin, Global Markets
Andrey Shiryaev, Risk Management
Rick Simpson, Financing & Securitization
Bobby Sinclair, Risk Management
Gagandeep Singh, Finance
Gurbani Singh, Risk Management
Sarab Singh, Human Resources
Aerin Smith, Global Markets
Alison Smith, Internal Audit
Martha Smyk, GCB Technology
Alicia Sokolowski, ICG Franchise Management
Anil Solleti, GCB Technology
Savy Sriram, Risk Management
Martin Stackler, Global Markets
David Stares, Risk Management
Kathy Stokes, Risk Management
Matthew Stovin-Bradford, ICG O&T
Mark Sugden, Commercial Bank
Sarah Sutton, Securities Services
Damien Tan, BCMA
Tanya Taneva, BCMA
Zuliana Tann, BCMA
Celia Taub, Human Resources
Pallavi Tawde, Risk Management
Thomas Taylor, Finance
Matthew Teather, Global Markets
Maxim Terlovsky, Internal Audit
Yannis Theocharis, Institutional Credit Mgmt.
Josh Tomsik, Human Resources
Garo Torossian, Financing & Securitization
Nicole Toulis Sardo, TTS
Walter Trotta, ICG O&T
Melissa Tuozzolo, TTS
Piotr Tyminski, Commercial Bank
Orcun Unlu, Global Markets
Denis Urusov, ICG O&T
Eric Velay, Financing & Securitization
Peter Ventouras, BCMA
Valeria Vitola, ICRM
Duan Wang, Risk Management
Wenwen Wang, Global Markets
Anthony Warden, ICG O&T
Robert Watson, Risk Management
Chris Wen, BCMA
Michael Westmuckett, Global Markets
Matthew Wilkings, Global Markets
Albert Wong, Commercial Bank
Alice Wong, Human Resources
Joe Wood, TTS
Christopher Wren, BCMA
Audrey Wu, Global Markets
Venessa Xu, TTS
Ricardo Yepes, Private Bank
Amy Yu, Internal Audit
Phoebe Yu, Global Markets
Ricardo Yuki, Risk Management
Abbas Zaidi, Global Markets
Shu Zhang, Private Bank
Shenwei Zhu, BCMA
Michael Zinkowski, Private Bank
BCMA: Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory
CSIS: Citi Security and Investigative Services
EO&T: Enterprise Operations & Technology
GCB: Global Consumer Bank
ICG: Institutional Clients Group
ICRM: Independent Compliance Risk Management
O&T: Operations & Technology
TTS: Treasury and Trade Solutions
