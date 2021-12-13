Citi's new MD list reveals some important things about the bank

Citi's new managing director (MD) list is out today. We've added the 306 names on the memo, plus the acronyms that delineate their divisions, at the bottom of this page.

If you don't want to comb through each name individually, here are our learnings about the names and the distribution of this year's promotions across Citi's divisions.

Citi felt compelled to promote a large class of managing directors this year

Like Goldman Sachs, Citi's new managing director list is one of its biggest. In 2020, it promoted 241 people. This year, it promoted 306, an increase of 27%. 

The rise in MD promotions reflects the fact that Citi has had a good year. It also represents a means of retaining staff without necessarily paying them a large bonus. However, Citi will have hiked new its MDs' salaries to between $400k and $540k, which is the going rate for its senior staff according to the H1B visa database. - So the promotions are not without a cost.

Citi is promoting women faster than the rest 

In 2020, Citi promoted 70 women. This year it promoted 104, an increase of 49%.

Front office promotions in the investment bank were only a third of the total 

Citi promoted 52 people in banking and capital markes this year, up from around 44 last year. 50 people were promoted in global markets, so promotions were roughly equally split between front office professionals in the investment bank. 

As Citi invests in operations and controls, it's promoting heavily in related areas 

In December 2020, Citi was fined $400m for "unsafe and unsound banking practices” and ordered to improve its risk management and controls systems. The bank has subsequently been investing and hiring heavily into controls and infrastructure and this year's MD promotion round reflects that: 37 MDs were promoted in risk and 18 were promoted within technology in the investment bank. They include David Gong in regulatory technology and Dennis Urusov in client reference data, both in New York City, and Abhishek Nigam - who was hired from HSBC in October 2020 to help with the implementation of the FRTB regulations. 

Citi is doubling down on prime brokerage 

Citi's MD list suggests it's also focusing on its prime broking business. At least three people have been promoted in prime, including: Holmi Atig, the London-based global head of prime and delta one quant analysis; Matt Coote, the New York-based Global head of prime finance and cash in-business risk, and Mike Charnley, the global head of prime brokerage middle office. After Archegos, Citi is clearly also focusing on its pb controls.

Citi is focused on digital transformation and digital assets 

This year's promotions include Nimrod Barak, the global head of Citi's innovation labs. Barak joined in 2019 from a strategy consultancy in Israel. He's responsible for Citi's foray into blockchain, among other things.

Citi hires top traders and promotes them a few years later

This year's Citi MD list contains numerous traders who are comparatively new to Citi. They include the likes of Abbas Zaidi, the New York-based head of high yield trading, who joined from Goldman Sachs in April 2020, and Dimitry Levin, a rates options trader who joined only last year from Eisler Capital. 

The Citigroup managing director list 2021

 

Shell Adams, EO&T

Javier Alcantara, Ops & Fraud Prevention

Bojan Aleksic, CSIS

Majed Al Hassoun, BCMA

Amal Aly, ICG Risk & Controls

Emmanuel Amor, Risk Management

David Angella, Global Markets

Maria Anorga, BCMA

Jeffrey Arestivo, Private Bank

Rahul Arora, Global Markets

Thor Askeland, Private Bank

Holmi Atig, Global Markets

Vincent Au, Global Markets

Oren Avraham, Global Markets

Jamie Azhar, Risk Management

Krishna Balachander, Global Markets

Mayra Balcazar, Commercial Bank

Marina Balzac, Risk Management

Nimrod Barak, ICG O&T

Anna Baranska, Internal Audit

Bryan Barker, Financing & Securitization

Nicholas Baumgartner, Legal

Caryn Bell, BCMA

Jens Bender, BCMA

Ulrich Bender, Risk Management

Klas Bergelind, Global Markets

Lee Betteridge, Internal Audit

David Beven, BCMA

Rohit Bhan, Risk Management

Naresh Bhatia, ICG Client Analytics

Pratik Bhattacharjee, Asia Consumer

Jalpa Bhavsar, Ops & Fraud Prevention

Simon Bracken, ICG O&T

Felicia Bradshaw, Ops & Fraud Prevention

Matt Brem, U.S. Consumer

Paul Brennan, Global Markets

David Brooks, BCMA

Steve Buonvino, TTS

Aurelia Cai, Global Markets

Rick Campbell, Financing & Securitization

Richard Cao, Legal

Nicholas Carn, Finance

Gareth Carter, Private Bank

Pierre Castaing, BCMA

Vivianne Caumont, Finance

Chris Cawley, Institutional Credit Mgmt.

San San Chan, Citi Global Wealth

Michael Charnley, ICG O&T

Hatti Cheung, Risk Management

Adeline Chew, BCMA

Anna Choe, Legal

Piyush Choudhary, BCMA

Claire Chung, ICG O&T

Loy Chwan Shyong, Ops & Fraud Prevention

Kimberley Claman, Global Public Affairs

Martin Cloke, Global Markets

Margaret Closius, Commercial Bank

Kerry Cochran, Private Bank

Brendan Coleman, TTS

Ahide Contreras, EO&T

Murray Coon, Human Resources

Matthew Coote, Global Markets

Jean-Paul Corda, Global Markets

Kira Cordoba-Brown, Human Resources

Kevin Cui, Private Bank

Neil Cullen, Global Markets

Peyman Dadgar, BCMA

Shirish Damle, ICG O&T

Nikki Darden, Global Public Affairs

Almas Dautbek, Global Markets

Maria De La Cadena, Private Bank

Luis De La Cerda, Global Markets

Ken DeNatale, ICRM

Sameer Deshpande, Citi Global Wealth

Alvaro De Velasco, BCMA

Sandra Diaz, TTS

Arnika Dixit, Asia Consumer

Ryan Djabbarah, Global Public Affairs

Joe Doucas, Global Markets

Manu Dua, Global Markets

Javier Escobar, BCMA

Tracey Fabricius, Private Bank

Kyle Falconi, Global Markets

Irene Fayn, Finance

Guillaume Flamarion, Global Markets

Wyatt Alexander Flores, Global Markets

Laura Fogg, Commercial Bank

Samson Frankel, Legal

Cynthia Frederick, U.S. Consumer

Yohann Freoa, Global Markets

Chris Gallo, Finance

Isabel Ganduglia, Mexico Consumer

Orsolya Gantner, Legal

Regina Garcia, Mexico Consumer

Ana Belen Garzon Rodriguez, TTS

Paul Giarratano, Risk Management

Stephan Giczewski, Internal Audit

Sean Glennan, BCMA

David Gong, ICG O&T

Gabriel Gonzalez, ICG Franchise Management

Sinead Goss, Legal

Rajesh Goyal, Global Markets

Mark Gracia, BCMA

Pedro Grau, Risk Management

Nataliya Grigorova, Risk Management

Sejal Gross, Finance

Scott Gruber, Global Markets

Nina Guinchard, Institutional Credit Mgmt.

Saurabh Ram Gupta, TTS

Brian Hand, Finance

Evelyn Hayes, Internal Audit

Javier Hernandez, TTS

Conor Hession, Securities Services

Roy Hiatt, Global Markets

Eileen Higgins, Private Bank

Juan Himiob, Risk Management

Eloise Holland, Legal

Andrew Hollenhorst, Global Markets

Charles Hop de Chillaz, BCMA

Julia Hsu, BCMA

Jeannine Hyman, Finance

Daniele Iacopetti, BCMA

Kaushik Jagadish, ICRM

Ali Jahangiri, EO&T

Pankaj Jain, BCMA

Elliot Jenks, BCMA

Eric Jetter, BCMA

Claudia Jimenez, ICRM

Kirk Jones, BCMA

Rajiv Jumani, BCMA

Declan Kane, ICG O&T

Greg Kantrowitz, BCMA

Mary Kapilla, Finance

Juan Katz, Private Bank

Aysim Kaya Kioupritzis, Finance

Jamie Keane, BCMA

Bedriye Kebanli, Risk Management

Kate Kenney, Global Public Affairs

Oliver Kersh, Private Bank

Sharronjeet Khela, BCMA

Chong Soon Khoo, Risk Management

Ji-Kang Kim, Asia Consumer

Irina Kosyachenko, ICG O&T

Adam Krol, Legal

Zeynep Kudatgobilik, ICG Risk & Controls

Leonid Kuliyev, ICG O&T

Gunjan M Kumar, BCMA

Satyam Kumar, ICG Franchise Management

Sunil Kumar, TTS

Joseph Kwon, BCMA

Joydeep Lahiri, Risk Management

Allan Lai, Legal

Joyce Lam, BCMA

Eric Lau, Global Markets

Andy Leamon, BCMA

Caren Lee, Global Public Affairs

Joo Hyeon (JH) Lee, EO&T

Arnaud Lefebvre, Global Markets

Elias Levenson, ICRM

Dimitry Levin, Global Markets

Iris Li, BCMA

Anna Li, Private Bank

Mary Li, ICG Financial Resource Management

Roman Licznerski, Internal Audit

Steve Liebelt, BCMA

Ardith Lindsey, Global Markets

Christopher David Long, Internal Audit

Andrew Love, Legal

Milind Mainkar, Risk Management

Josephine Majewski, ICG Franchise Management

Oscar Mangini, TTS

Helmut Mannhardt, Finance

Gabriel Manzano, Global Markets

Ben Marmot, U.S. Consumer

Paco Martinez, Ops & Fraud Prevention

William Mascaro, Securities Services

Virag Masuraha, Ops & Fraud Prevention

Robert Mathisen, ICG O&T

George Mayer, ICRM

Robert McDonald, Risk Management

Brennan McDonough, Human Resources

Christine McWilliams, TTS

Asli Meco Yenisey, Risk Management

Rauno Christian Merklein, BCMA

Nasir Mian, Securities Services

Adriano Milani, TTS

Jason Min, BCMA

Daniel Mitchell, Global Markets

Mark Mitchell, Private Bank

Naveen Mittel, BCMA

Bryan Mizeur, Internal Audit

Melinda Moczo, Global Markets

Nazanien Monasebian-Knafo, Private Bank

Bill Monks, EO&T

Jose Antonio Moreno Crivelli, TTS

Davide Moresco, Risk Management

Kunal Motiani, Risk Management

Julie Moyers, Internal Audit

Andrew Murray, Global Markets

Rhiannon Nakano, Finance

Sanjay Nambiar, Asia Consumer

Umar Nawab, Human Resources

Arash Nazhad, BCMA

Sirin Neyzi, BCMA

Claude-Stephanie Ngningha, BCMA

Abhishek Nigam, ICG O&T

Christopher Norman, BCMA

Maja Nowakowska, Risk Management

Christopher Ochs, Private Bank

Justine O'Connor, BCMA

Mags O'Connor, Chief Administrative Office

Alexandre Miguel Oliveira, Global Markets

Jaime Orendain, BCMA

Sebastian Perczak, Commercial Bank

Fernando Pereira, ICG Franchise Management

Vito Pietanza, Risk Management

Michele Pitts, Securities Services

Maurizio Polcino, Private Bank

David Prestage, TTS

Benjamin Price, Global Markets

Varittha Prichapanich, Risk Management

Xiaowei Pua, Internal Audit

Marjan Quadir, ICRM

RB Rajendar, GCB Business Simplification & Data Mgmt.

Narayanan Ramakrishnan, ICG O&T

Laurie Rebholz, Human Resources

Mathias Reichelsdorfer, Private Bank

Roger Reynolds, Risk Management

Richard Rivera, BCMA

Angelique Roberts, ICRM

Axel Romo, Mexico Consumer

Edward Ruff, BCMA

Lisa Ryer, ICG O&T

Bhagat Sabharwal, Risk Management

Sukhendu Sahu, ICG O&T

Maybel Saleh, BCMA

Papa Sall, ICG Franchise Management

Shama Sarada, GCB Technology

Ryan Savitz, BCMA

Shervone Saw, Commercial Bank

Gina Schoeman, Global Markets

Virginia Scholl, Global Markets

Fernando Senso Castilla, Private Bank

Victoria Shafran, Finance

Amit Shah, Global Markets

Sonal Shah, Human Resources

Julie (Jung-Ran) Shin, Global Markets

Andrey Shiryaev, Risk Management

Rick Simpson, Financing & Securitization

Bobby Sinclair, Risk Management

Gagandeep Singh, Finance

Gurbani Singh, Risk Management

Sarab Singh, Human Resources

Aerin Smith, Global Markets

Alison Smith, Internal Audit

Martha Smyk, GCB Technology

Alicia Sokolowski, ICG Franchise Management

Anil Solleti, GCB Technology

Savy Sriram, Risk Management

Martin Stackler, Global Markets

David Stares, Risk Management

Kathy Stokes, Risk Management

Matthew Stovin-Bradford, ICG O&T

Mark Sugden, Commercial Bank

Sarah Sutton, Securities Services

Damien Tan, BCMA

Tanya Taneva, BCMA

Zuliana Tann, BCMA

Celia Taub, Human Resources

Pallavi Tawde, Risk Management

Thomas Taylor, Finance

Matthew Teather, Global Markets

Maxim Terlovsky, Internal Audit

Yannis Theocharis, Institutional Credit Mgmt.

Josh Tomsik, Human Resources

Garo Torossian, Financing & Securitization

Nicole Toulis Sardo, TTS

Walter Trotta, ICG O&T

Melissa Tuozzolo, TTS

Piotr Tyminski, Commercial Bank

Orcun Unlu, Global Markets

Denis Urusov, ICG O&T

Eric Velay, Financing & Securitization

Peter Ventouras, BCMA

Valeria Vitola, ICRM

Duan Wang, Risk Management

Wenwen Wang, Global Markets

Anthony Warden, ICG O&T

Robert Watson, Risk Management

Chris Wen, BCMA

Michael Westmuckett, Global Markets

Matthew Wilkings, Global Markets

Albert Wong, Commercial Bank

Alice Wong, Human Resources

Joe Wood, TTS

Christopher Wren, BCMA

Audrey Wu, Global Markets

Venessa Xu, TTS

Ricardo Yepes, Private Bank

Amy Yu, Internal Audit

Phoebe Yu, Global Markets

Ricardo Yuki, Risk Management

Abbas Zaidi, Global Markets

Shu Zhang, Private Bank

Shenwei Zhu, BCMA

Michael Zinkowski, Private Bank


BCMA: Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory
CSIS: Citi Security and Investigative Services
EO&T: Enterprise Operations & Technology
GCB: Global Consumer Bank
ICG: Institutional Clients Group
ICRM: Independent Compliance Risk Management
O&T: Operations & Technology
TTS: Treasury and Trade Solutions

 

