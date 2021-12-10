Barclays promotes MDs in credit team that complained about bonuses

It's not just Credit Suisse: Barclays has also been promoting some new managing directors this week.

Among the promotions, Barclays has promoted eight people globally in its credit team. This follows what Bloomberg described as a threatened exodus of credit trading talent mid-year after allegedly disappointing bonuses. Nonetheless, there are only two traders on the list. They include Varun Garg, who was only hired from Credit Suisse in 2020....

Credit Sales:

Simon Moore - head of Asia Pacific credit sales, based in Singapore, joined in 2015 from Standard Chartered.

Vanessa Valmant - European head of high grade credit sales, based in Paris, joined 12 years ago

Casey Edgar - U.S. special situation sales, joined 2013, based in LA

Credit trading:

Varun Garg - structured credit trading. Hired as global head of credit asset solutions from Credit Suisse in May 2020.

Jayant Kumar - head of EMEA credit solutions structuring, joined from Bank of America in 2018.

Svetlana Nagimer - U.S. credit structuring, joined from JPMorgan 10 years ago

Credit research:

Avanti Save - credit strategy research, joined out of university in 2006, based in Singapore.

Sandeep Gupta - fundamental credit research

