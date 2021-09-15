Wells Fargo poached one of Barclays' new female trading MDs

As banks push for more female faces on trading floors, top female traders are in demand. Ranjani Ramachandra has the advantage of being an experienced trader, a woman, and of working in one of this year's most in-demand hiring areas.

Ramachandra spent the past decade working in equity derivatives trading for Barclays in New York City after graduating in financial engineering from the University of Michigan and joining UBS.

Barclays promoted Ramachandra to managing director during last December's round of promotions. However, she didn't stay long: Ramachandra joined Wells Fargo Securities on September 9th according to her FINRA registration.

Ramachandra declined to comment for this article. Revenues on banks' equity derivatives desks have been particular buoyant in the third quarter according to Citi CFO Mark Mason, speaking at this week's Barclays 19th annual global financial service. JPMorgan suffered a spate of exits from its London equity derivatives team earlier this year.

Wells Fargo is understood to be contemplating additional hires.

Photo by Matthew LeJune on Unsplash