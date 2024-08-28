Discover your dream Career
1
Financial

"My son is working himself to death in banking. Should I blow the whistle on his boss?"

by Nicole Mastache
5 hours ago
3 minute read
I'm writing as the concerned mother of a son who works in M&A for a US investment bank. I think my son is making himself ill and I don't know what to do about it. 

He's 24 years old and this is his second year as an analyst. He's working over 100 hours a week and literally never sleeps. He gets into the office at 9am and leaves the next morning at 9am. He lives five minutes away, goes home, showers, and comes back to the office. 

I only see him very fleetingly. My son has no time for me, no time for friends and no time for a girlfriend. The job is making him ill. He's staffed on project after project and it's inhumane. He tells me that he spends so long looking at the screen that he starts hallucinating and the numbers in his spreadsheets keep dancing around. 

He's supposed to get a weekend off each month, but his managers never respect that. 

At this stage, I'd like him to simply quit, but he doesn't want to leave without a job to go to. The problem is that he has no time to look for an alternative. We are not a poor family and I could help support him financially while he recovers. 

If you work in banking yourself, what would you advise me to do? I've already tried calling the bank's anonymous hotline to file a complaint but it was run by a third party and nothing happened. I'm now tempted to call HR and blow the whistle on his bosses. I know it would upset my son, but as a mother I think I should act for the sake of his health. 

Please let me know what you suggest. You can comment below and I will read what you say.

Nicole Mastache is a pseudonym 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

AUTHORNicole Mastache Insider Comment
1 comments
  • RS
    RS100
    2 hours ago

    You should do what you think is best for your son. But remember he is an adult. Also recognise that what are you whistle blowing ? There are million others jobs where people sweat harder and remain poor (think of factory workers, sweat shops etc). The job your son is in is one of the highest paid blue collar corporate jobs in the world for very little risk (the risk of just being on the desk in a community where others around him are in the same position). It will also open up really good career opportunities. However, NONE OF THIS IS AN EXCUSE TO HARM YOUR HEALTH or DO SOMETHING YOU DON’T LIKE. FULLSTOP especially if you have the financial privilege to make an alternative choice. Most people who survive IB are either motivated with career prospects or really like working in finance. I would suggest speak to your son and truly find out what his interest and motivation is. Sure whistle-blow, but perhaps that might not have an immediate impact on your son, it definitely is another small step forward for organisations to become better workplaces for future generations.

