"My son is working himself to death in banking. Should I blow the whistle on his boss?"

I'm writing as the concerned mother of a son who works in M&A for a US investment bank. I think my son is making himself ill and I don't know what to do about it.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

He's 24 years old and this is his second year as an analyst. He's working over 100 hours a week and literally never sleeps. He gets into the office at 9am and leaves the next morning at 9am. He lives five minutes away, goes home, showers, and comes back to the office.

I only see him very fleetingly. My son has no time for me, no time for friends and no time for a girlfriend. The job is making him ill. He's staffed on project after project and it's inhumane. He tells me that he spends so long looking at the screen that he starts hallucinating and the numbers in his spreadsheets keep dancing around.

He's supposed to get a weekend off each month, but his managers never respect that.

At this stage, I'd like him to simply quit, but he doesn't want to leave without a job to go to. The problem is that he has no time to look for an alternative. We are not a poor family and I could help support him financially while he recovers.

If you work in banking yourself, what would you advise me to do? I've already tried calling the bank's anonymous hotline to file a complaint but it was run by a third party and nothing happened. I'm now tempted to call HR and blow the whistle on his bosses. I know it would upset my son, but as a mother I think I should act for the sake of his health.

Please let me know what you suggest. You can comment below and I will read what you say.

Nicole Mastache is a pseudonym

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)