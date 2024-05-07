Brother of associate who died asks for help to support his family

Les Lukenas, the twin brother of 35-year-old Leo Lukenas III, the Financial Institutions Group investment banking associate who died on Thursday of an "acute coronary artery thrombus," is asking for help to support Leo's wife and two young sons.

Writing on LinkedIn, Les says Leo's "greatest dream was to provide for his family." Leo spent eight years as a green beret in the American special forces, latterly in operations command in North Carolina. He joined Bank of America through an internship on the veterans program in March 2023 and joined full-time in July 2023.

There has been unsubstantiated speculation that Leo worked long hours prior to his death. He is understood to have been working on UMB's acquisition of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., which was announced at the end of April.

Leo described himself on LinkedIn as, "leveraging a decade of experience as a Green Beret leading high-performing teams in volatile, complex, and ambiguous environments." He said he was a "careful & detail oriented decision maker," a "results-oriented problem solver" and an "analytical and objective thinker."

In a comment provided to Reuters, Bank of America said: "Our focus is on doing whatever we can to support the family and our team, who are devastated."

Les says, Leo was a perfectionist, "dedicated to everything he did, never settling for good enough. He always set the example and held himself to the highest standards, prioritizing the team and mission success over himself."

Leo joined Bank of America to "pursue new opportunities for his family," says Les. "Now, in remembrance of Leo, it's our duty to support his family just like he would have done for all of us."

The family is inviting donations here.



