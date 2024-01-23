Tributes pour in for Deutsche Bank MD who died

Deutsche Bank staff in London are mourning Rafael Gil-Alberdi, the bank's co-head of EMEA corporate equity derivatives, whose funeral was yesterday.

"You will be missed for your smile, your big heart, your humour, your intelligence and your ability to bring everyone together," said Mauricio Sada-Paz, global head of eFICC sales at Deutsche Bank, writing on social media.

Wenceslao Bunge, Deutsche's global co-chairman of real estate banking, said Gil-Alberdi was "one of the smartest, kindest and funniest persons I met." Diego Parilla, a former head of APAC commodities at Bank of America, said Gil-Aberdi had "filled lives with life."

Gil-Alberdi spent 24 years at Deutsche Bank. Prior to the cuts in its equities division in 2019, he was briefly in charge of the business. He remained with the bank after the restructuring, initially as chairman of the strategic markets group.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank said: “He was a warm and hugely popular character both internally as well as with clients and peers across the street, and will be much missed”

