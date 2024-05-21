Discover your dream Career
Some Standard Chartered technologists object to their new coding tests

by Sarah Butcher
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Some Standard Chartered technologists object to their new coding tests

Coding tests like those run by HackerRank are never popular with people applying for software development jobs in banks, but if you're a developer who's only encountered these tests while applying, you may be lucky. Standard Chartered is also trialing them for its existing employees. 

The British-based bank with a big Asian presence is understood to have rolled out a coding test trial for people in the technology function of its corporate and investment bank. Under the trial, Standard Chartered's software developers are being asked to benchmark themselves against colleagues so that they can understand their own skills, and their skills gaps, and to do the same thing again six months later to discern their progression. 

This benchmarking is understood to involve coding tests. 

The trial doesn't seem entirely popular. One insider at the bank said everyone is being asked to complete the skills assessments and to take the coding tests in successive groups of shortlisted candidates. There are fears that if individuals fail elements of the test initially and then fail again six months later, they will be out of jobs, although this is not understood to be Standard Chartered's intention. 

In an emailed comment, a spokesperson for the bank said: “We need to ensure the Bank meets the expectations of our clients and the markets we operate in. Understanding the skills required and how to develop them is a natural and critical part of our transformation to better serve our clients. To do this, we have in place frameworks, tools, and programmes to help our colleagues upskill and re-skill as part of their continuous development.”

Sarah Butcher
