Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

The ex-Barclays guy key to making Revolut people rich

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
2 minute read
The ex-Barclays guy key to making Revolut people rich

If Revolut can achieve its rumored $40Bn valuation, a lot of current and former staff are going to be very rich. If it can achieve a valuation higher than that, they will be even richer still. Those ifs, however, are big. The fintech is still yet to secure a UK banking license (not for lack of trying). Bloomberg estimates the lack of a license costs Revolut £100m ($129.5m) per year in potential lost revenue. 

Revolut's hopes of remedying its UK licence situation are dependent on the activities of one man.

Click here to follow our new WhatsApp channel, and get instant news updates straight to your phone 📱

Pierre Decote, Revolut's chief risk and compliance officer, spent five years at BarclayCard before joining the app-based bank in November 2019. He was most recently Barclays' strategic analytics director. He's also held executive roles at rival digibank Tandem and student loans fintech Prodigy Finance, from which he joined Revolut.

Decote is also one of Revolut's 23 partners. The fintech said nomination to this leadership contingent is a "highly selective process" in its 2023 annual report, and that "many potential candidates" did not make the cut. In 2024 only two partners have been added. Another partner who would have played a key role in Revolut's attempts to get a banking license also left recently: group head of financial crime and fraud Aaron Elliot-Gross left for payments fintech Wise in February.

Decote said in the annual report that his compliance team grew its headcount by 29% in 2023, reaching 331 employees. He added that the team's most effective product is "Karma" a proprietary scheme that tracks employees' adherence to compliance protocols, awarding them points for doing so.

According to a 2022 confirmation statement on Companies House, Decote has 7707 shares in Revolut. At a $40bn valuation, those shares would be valued at £4m. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @AlexMcMurray. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Reporter
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Citi lifted the veil on its complex data issues & the staff needed to fix them

Citi lifted the veil on its complex data issues & the staff needed to fix them

Goldman Sachs is still cutting jobs, but it's on track to raise pay by an average of 15%

Goldman Sachs is still cutting jobs, but it's on track to raise pay by an average of 15%

Deutsche Bank's ex-$100m+ man is taking his trading team to Marex

Deutsche Bank's ex-$100m+ man is taking his trading team to Marex

Ex-Credit Suisse technologists are resurfacing at top hedge funds, tech firms

Ex-Credit Suisse technologists are resurfacing at top hedge funds, tech firms

RBC's newish head of European ECM has unexpectedly disappeared

RBC's newish head of European ECM has unexpectedly disappeared

Recommended Jobs
Carisbrook Partners
G10 STIR FX Trader
Carisbrook Partners
London, United Kingdom
One Paramount Recruitment Limited
Macro Research Analyst, Established Asset Management
One Paramount Recruitment Limited
Hong Kong
The Meyer Consulting Group
Investment Associate, Family Office
The Meyer Consulting Group
Singapore
Options Group
Quantitative Researcher
Options Group
Singapore
Unicorn Advisor (HK) Limited
Wealth Planning, Senior Manager (Multi-family Office)
Unicorn Advisor (HK) Limited
Hong Kong
Bohan Group
FX/ CTA Futures Quant Trader
Bohan Group
Singapore

Related articles

JPMorgan's new MD joined from a crypto firm and may be working remotely
Fintech

JPMorgan's new MD joined from a crypto firm and may be working remotely

11 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Fintech layoffs are far from over: This is how you protect yourself from them
Fintech

Fintech layoffs are far from over: This is how you protect yourself from them

9 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Ex-Goldman Sachs, JPM & Morgan Stanley bankers among those hoping for £20m+ from Revolut
Fintech

Ex-Goldman Sachs, JPM & Morgan Stanley bankers among those hoping for £20m+ from Revolut

4 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Revolut's new accounts reveal the huge pay day coming to some employees
Fintech

Revolut's new accounts reveal the huge pay day coming to some employees

2 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.