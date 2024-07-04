Ex-Goldman Sachs, JPM & Morgan Stanley bankers among those hoping for £20m+ from Revolut

The closer that Revolut comes to its new share sale and ultimate IPO, the more that people who have worked there - sometimes only for a few years - will be browsing the market for large country estates.

As we noted last week, there are people who worked for Revolut for short amounts of time, some of them in comparatively junior positions, who stand to make a lot of money from the same of Revolut shares.

There are also ex-bankers from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan waiting to cash-in.

A Confirmation Statement filed by Revolut in 2022 reveals who its individual and institutional shareholders were then. Given that there hasn't been a major share sale since, we presume that current shareholdings haven't changed all that much.

The chart below details everyone who stands to make £10m+ from the sale of Revolut shares if each share is sold for at least £500.

They include the likes of Revolut CEO Nikolay Storonsky and his co-founder and CTO Vladyslav Yatsenko, who stand to make £5bn and £850m respectively. They also include the likes of Alan Chang, Revolut's former chief revenue officer, who joined aged 21 and left again aged 28 and is/was sitting on £30m of stock, at least.

Conspicuous among the names is Michael Sherwood, the former head of Goldman Sachs International, who has over £21m of stock if our price assumption holds. Matthew Westerman, another former Goldman Sachs banker and the ex-head of banking at HSBC, holds £22m. Ian Hannam, a former chairman of global capital markets at JPMorgan, holds £26m. David Brierwood, a former Morgan Stanley banker, holds £22m.

Most of the bankers waiting to make money from Revolut were investors. Sherwood, though, is a non-executive director.

Some of the people on the list below came and went from Revolut in short periods of time and yet still appear to be on track for big paydays. Ex-COO Laurence Krieger was there less than two years and stands to make £15m. Rishi Stocker was head of partnerships for four years and is waiting to make £27m. Although they've left, ex-Revolut employees tell us the app-based bank has a history of allowing people to leave with their stock holdings intact.

