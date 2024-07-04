Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Ex-Goldman Sachs, JPM & Morgan Stanley bankers among those hoping for £20m+ from Revolut

by Sarah Butcher
6 minutes ago
3 minute read
Ex-Goldman Sachs, JPM & Morgan Stanley bankers among those hoping for £20m+ from Revolut

The closer that Revolut comes to its new share sale and ultimate IPO, the more that people who have worked there - sometimes only for a few years - will be browsing the market for large country estates. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

As we noted last week, there are people who worked for Revolut for short amounts of time, some of them in comparatively junior positions, who stand to make a lot of money from the same of Revolut shares. 

There are also ex-bankers from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan waiting to cash-in. 

A Confirmation Statement filed by Revolut in 2022 reveals who its individual and institutional shareholders were then. Given that there hasn't been a major share sale since, we presume that current shareholdings haven't changed all that much. 

The chart below details everyone who stands to make £10m+ from the sale of Revolut shares if each share is sold for at least £500. 

They include the likes of Revolut CEO Nikolay Storonsky and his co-founder and CTO Vladyslav Yatsenko, who stand to make £5bn and £850m respectively. They also include the likes of Alan Chang, Revolut's former chief revenue officer, who joined aged 21 and left again aged 28 and is/was sitting on £30m of stock, at least.

Conspicuous among the names is Michael Sherwood, the former head of Goldman Sachs International, who has over £21m of stock if our price assumption holds. Matthew Westerman, another former Goldman Sachs banker and the ex-head of banking at HSBC, holds £22m. Ian Hannam, a former chairman of global capital markets at JPMorgan, holds £26m. David Brierwood, a former Morgan Stanley banker, holds £22m. 

Most of the bankers waiting to make money from Revolut were investors. Sherwood, though, is a non-executive director.

Some of the people on the list below came and went from Revolut in short periods of time and yet still appear to be on track for big paydays. Ex-COO Laurence Krieger was there less than two years and stands to make £15m. Rishi Stocker was head of partnerships for four years and is waiting to make £27m. Although they've left, ex-Revolut employees tell us the app-based bank has a history of allowing people to leave with their stock holdings intact. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Ex-Goldman Sachs, JPM & Morgan Stanley bankers among those hoping for £20m+ from Revolut

Ex-Goldman Sachs, JPM & Morgan Stanley bankers among those hoping for £20m+ from Revolut

UK private equity professionals will lose £188k each under a Labour Government

UK private equity professionals will lose £188k each under a Labour Government

Morning Coffee: The JPMorgan MD whose wife slept with her head on a desk to be near him. How’s Barclays’ banking revival going?

Morning Coffee: The JPMorgan MD whose wife slept with her head on a desk to be near him. How’s Barclays’ banking revival going?

JPMorgan demonstrates that if veteran MDs don't perform, it will elevate their juniors

JPMorgan demonstrates that if veteran MDs don't perform, it will elevate their juniors

London hedge fund quintuples assets to $500m, adds ex-Credit Suisse director

London hedge fund quintuples assets to $500m, adds ex-Credit Suisse director

Latest Jobs
Oxford Knight
Quant Researcher - Medium Frequency - New York OR London- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
Oxford Knight
Low Latency Quant Developer - New York OR London- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
Oxford Knight
Low Latency Quant Researcher - New York OR London- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
Oxford Knight
Quant Developer (Python/C++) - Model Implementation - New York OR London- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
Deutsche Bank
Investment Associate - Infrastructure Debt
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
AXA Investment Managers
Credit Analyst
AXA Investment Managers
Stamford, United States

Related articles

Morning Coffee: The JPMorgan MD whose wife slept with her head on a desk to be near him. How’s Barclays’ banking revival going?
Financial

Morning Coffee: The JPMorgan MD whose wife slept with her head on a desk to be near him. How’s Barclays’ banking revival going?

4 Jul 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
1
JPMorgan demonstrates that if veteran MDs don't perform, it will elevate their juniors
Financial

JPMorgan demonstrates that if veteran MDs don't perform, it will elevate their juniors

3 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
London hedge fund quintuples assets to $500m, adds ex-Credit Suisse director
Financial

London hedge fund quintuples assets to $500m, adds ex-Credit Suisse director

3 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morgan Stanley Paris MD moves to PJT as boutiques staff-up
Financial

Morgan Stanley Paris MD moves to PJT as boutiques staff-up

3 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.