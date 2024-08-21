Discover your dream Career
1
Financial

Lazard interns' gentle time illustrates alleged issue converting summer internships

by Sarah Butcher
8 hours ago
3 minute read
Lazard interns' gentle time illustrates alleged issue converting summer internships

It's not clear whether Anna McFadzean, a London School of Economics student and summer intern at Lazard, has converted her 2024 internship into a full-time job offer. Nor is it clear whether Arshiya, an intern in the FIG team, has. However, Lazard has featured them both in the day in the life video below. It illustrates why summer internships in investment banking jobs aren't always the reliable routes to first jobs that they used to be.

McFadzean spent the summer in Lazard's M&A team, a location known for its long working hours. Wall Street Oasis puts average working hours at Lazard at 85 per week. 

Despite this, and despite being staffed on what she says are two deals, McFadzean's time as an intern seems pretty leisurely. There's time for a morning walk. And in the afternoon/early evening, the Lazard male interns meet up for a five-a-side football match. 

Admittedly, it's not clear whether work continues into the evening, but the undemanding schedule is anecdotally not atypical. Banks have reportedly been careful not to work interns more than 12 hours a day after an associate died at Bank of America in May.

Omar Sadraoui, a former Deutsche Bank associate who now runs Invest & You, a company that helps young people get into banking, says banks' unwillingness to put summer interns under strain is problematic and means that they tend to hire a different sort of intern instead - off-cycle interns who can be made to work harder. 

"Summers are protected and off-cycle interns are not," says Sadraoui. "Because of that, summer interns can't be trusted to do real work, and it goes to the off-cycle interns instead," he says. As a result, he says a much higher proportion of off-cycle interns are converted. 

Lazard declined to comment.

Unfortunately, off-cycle internships are even more competitive to get into than summer internships. At French bank BNP Paribas, the off-cycle acceptance rate is just 0.2%. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libellous (in which case it won't.)

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
1 comments
  • Eu
    Euan
    8 hours ago

    Again I am so sorry but this is absolutely not true. Off-cycles do NOT guarantee permanent employment by any means. Speaking from experience, off-cycles are less likely to be converted since there is already a cohort of Summer Analysts ready to hit the desk post-graduation. I would need multiple hands to count the number of times colleagues of mine have completed off-cycles for the firm to say "sorry, our headcount is too high! please leave at the end of your internship". This is a theme common at GS and MS, not to mention other EBs and PE firms. Although the author may be suggesting this is the case based on how hard an analyst works in an off-cycle, rest be assured that the job security of an off-cycle analyst is more likely less than a summer analyst given the reputational risk of not offering returns to a summer cohort who are mostly still at University versus a one-off intern for the H1 period.

