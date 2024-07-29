Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The hardest US bank to get into isn’t Goldman Sachs or JPMorgan, actually

by Zeno Toulon
3 hours ago
3 minute read
The hardest US bank to get into isn’t Goldman Sachs or JPMorgan, actually

Despite the rising number of applications and the falling number of internships, the hardest (major) investment bank to land an internship isn’t the venerable JPMorgan and its 0.91% acceptance rate or Goldman Sachs and its 0.8%. No, the toughest bank to land an internship at – statistically – is Morgan Stanley.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

So suggest figures sourced by Financial News, which we’ve collated into a neat little table below. The numbers suggest that Morgan Stanley’s acceptance rate for students was a miniscule 0.43% in EMEA, twice as competitive as Goldman Sachs and almost four times tougher than Citigroup’s 1.58%.

By comparison, the easiest global program to get into was Bank of America’s. It’s worth noting that BofA, having three times as many employees as Morgan Stanley and five times as many as Goldman, has more non-investment banking related roles to intern for. These are generally less prestigious and less well-paid, and therefore less competitive to get into.

Nonetheless, the numbers across the board are huge (or tiny, depending on how you look at it). Despite the unanimous unpopularity of banking work-life-balance, the industry is still attracting hordes of fresh-faced and bright students, all itching for a chance to earn some of the highest graduate salaries & bonuses available on the market today.

Outside of the big five Wall Street banks, it’s still tough to get into banking and finance. In the UK, for instance, each graduate program had 39 applications (implying an acceptance rate of 2.6%); each banking & finance graduate program had 59 applicants (implying an acceptance rate of 1.7%).

Those figures are for 2022, mind you. Research from Trackr, formerly the Bristol Tracker, indicates that the number in 2023 was inching close to 70 applicants per place in investment banking. That’s an acceptance rate approaching 1.4% across the industry, and not just the ultra-prestigious firms listed below.

If you thought the less-hard-working and less-paying European banks were easier to get into, by the way, forget it. Just as tough as any of the below, we found, was BNP Paribas - which had an acceptance rate in the Americas of just 0.45%. Its off-cycle internship had an even more competitive intake, with 2,490 applicants for 5 positions, or an acceptance rate of just 0.2%.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon Reporter
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

Associate at US bank said to die after working 120 hour weeks

Associate at US bank said to die after working 120 hour weeks

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years

Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years

Top Articles
The unusual thing about Citadel versus other multistrategy hedge funds

The unusual thing about Citadel versus other multistrategy hedge funds

The hardest US bank to get into isn’t Goldman Sachs or JPMorgan, actually

The hardest US bank to get into isn’t Goldman Sachs or JPMorgan, actually

Software developers are warming to chatbots over specific coding tools

Software developers are warming to chatbots over specific coding tools

Ex-Morgan Stanley & RBC MD becomes tech head at top paying pension fund

Ex-Morgan Stanley & RBC MD becomes tech head at top paying pension fund

Morgan Stanley risk MD finds new, colder, home

Morgan Stanley risk MD finds new, colder, home

Recommended Jobs
Ursus Capital Limited
Trading Analyst
Ursus Capital Limited
London, United Kingdom
Execution Trader (Hedge Fund) - New York, NY
New York, United States
Edgworth Partners
Hedge Fund Research Analyst - Asset Management
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Carpenter Farraday
Assistant Portfolio Manager
Carpenter Farraday
London, United Kingdom
Carisbrook Partners
G10 STIR FX Trader
Carisbrook Partners
London, United Kingdom
Treliant
Project Manager - Regulatory Change
Treliant
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Morgan Stanley risk MD finds new, colder, home
Financial

Morgan Stanley risk MD finds new, colder, home

29 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs partner stands to lose six month holiday. How multistrategy hedge funds manage risk
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs partner stands to lose six month holiday. How multistrategy hedge funds manage risk

29 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Citi insiders complain of death by PowerPoint amidst data issues
Financial

Citi insiders complain of death by PowerPoint amidst data issues

26 Jul 2024
comment icon
3
like icon
3
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' thoughtful, weakened, president on the importance of a "magnificent" wife. Bill Ackman's bravado
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' thoughtful, weakened, president on the importance of a "magnificent" wife. Bill Ackman's bravado

26 Jul 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.