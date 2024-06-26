The "amazing and intellectual" Deutsche Bank MD that everyone would like to work for

As we reported yesterday, Mathew Mathew, a Deutsche Bank managing director in London, has received a promotion. Mathew is now co-head of EMEA technology media and telecoms (TMT) banking alongside Martin Blanquart, who was hired from Credit Suisse as head of technology banking last year. The two men are inhabiting a new layer of management, conceived by and reporting to Gavin Deane, Deutsche's global head of TMT.

Blanquart was head of TMT banking at Credit Suisse before he joined Deutsche Bank, and so he should take the new job in his stride. Mathew, though, is new to the (co) headship. For him, it is a bigger deal.

In his mid-30s, Mathew has been at Deutsche Bank since he was an intern in 2008 and is very popular internally. People actively want to work with him.

A member of Mathew's broader team tells us that he's received multiple invitations to join large US investment banks, particularly as hiring picks up, but that he's turned them all down just to keep working with Mathew. "He's one of the best bankers at Deutsche," he says. "I want to work with the best, and I wouldn't move to another bank to start again with someone else."

Deutsche Bank itself praised Mathew last year for his "dedication, strategic thinking and commitment to his clients," noting that he'd worked on a range of big deals, including the sale of 21st Century Fox to Disney. It's thought that Mathew was promoted to managing director there in 2021.

Headhunters confirm that Mathew is popular guy. "Everyone I've spoken to at Deutsche Bank for the past decade has always praised him," says headhunter, while also observing that this might have something to do with the fact that Mathew works on the sporting deals that young bankers love. One of his juniors says Mathew has amazing emotional intelligence, that he gives juniors responsibility, and that he's very well-organised. - He's not the kind of MD who suddenly dumps overnight work on people at 8pm. "He has huge intellectual ability and commercial awareness."

Deutsche Bank's TMT team doesn't appear to be hiring right now, but when it is, applicants may want to benefit the opportunity to work with an MD of such prodigious appeal. Unfortunately, this may not be possible. - Juniors also say that Deutsche's TMT team has a pool of young bankers who are assigned across the telecoms media and technology sectors, so there's no guarantee that you'll end up working with Mathew instead of someone else.

