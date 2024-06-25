Discover your dream Career
Deutsche Bank supplemented its ex-Credit Suisse TMT MD with a sudden co-head

by Sarah Butcher
11 hours ago
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank supplemented its ex-Credit Suisse TMT MD with a sudden co-head
Mathew Mathew

There was a time in the distant past, when it was still ruled by Anshu Jain, that Deutsche Bank had a reputation for unexpectedly appointing co-heads, sometimes alongside incumbents, and expecting the two people to fight it out. 

The German bank has since shed its reputation for doing this and has become the sort of place everyone wants to work. But it nonetheless just added a co-head to work alongside incumbent Martin Blanquart in EMEA technology media and telecoms banking. 

Blanquart joined Deutsche Bank from Credit Suisse in May 2023. He was previously TMT banking at Credit Suisse, Blanquart and joined Deutsche in a similar role. For the past 13 months, he's been Deutsche's sole head of TMT banking.

Not any more. Deutsche Bank today appointed Mathew Mathew, a rising star it's been nurturing internally, as co-head of EMEA TMT banking alongside Blanquart. Mathew has been with the bank since joining as an intern in 2008 and has worked on deals including Clearlake Capital’s acquisition of Chelsea, the sale of 21st Century Fox to Disney, the IPO of Europe's largest internet firm Prosus, and the sale of CK Hutchison’s tower assets to Cellnex. Last year, DB praised him for his "dedication, strategic thinking and commitment to his clients." 

It's not clear how Blanquart feels about sharing his job, but he doesn't seem unduly perturbed. The real test will be whether the two co-heads still exist in 12 months' time.

