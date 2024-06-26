JPMorgan is on a quantum recruiting push, and is paying salaries up to $325k

JPMorgan is hiring heavily for its quantum recruiting team, with 28 quantum recruiting roles to fill globally. Almost all of them are in New York, with a few in Singapore.

The new roles fall within the applied research team run by Marco Pistoia, JPMorgan's head of global technology applied research. They span all levels from associate to executive director and cover everything from cryptography to quantum algorithms and theories of quantum recruiting.

Speaking to the Banker last month, Lori Beer, global chief information officer at JPMorgan, said JPMorgan is implementing quantum security at the network level in the form of quantum key distribution and at the application level in the form of post quantum cryptography, or cryptography resistant to attack by quantum computers. It's thought that JPMorgan has deployed quantum solutions already.

The 28 new roles specify salaries from $137k in New York for associates to up to $325k for executive directors. All candidates need PhDs. Executive directors need PhDs and six years of either work or academic experience.

Last year, Pistoia hired Charles Lim from the National University of Singapore as its global head of quantum communications. Recruits will be working with Lim on Pistoia's team. In a sign of the importance of quantum computing at JPMorgan, Lim was promoted to MD in April.

Quantum computing specialists applying for the roles may want to familiarize themselves with the papers published by Pistoia's team. The most recent is available here.

