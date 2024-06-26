Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

JPMorgan is on a quantum recruiting push, and is paying salaries up to $325k

by Sarah Butcher
3 hours ago
2 minute read
JPMorgan is on a quantum recruiting push, and is paying salaries up to $325k

JPMorgan is hiring heavily for its quantum recruiting team, with 28 quantum recruiting roles to fill globally. Almost all of them are in New York, with a few in Singapore.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The new roles fall within the applied research team run by Marco Pistoia, JPMorgan's head of global technology applied research. They span all levels from associate to executive director and cover everything from cryptography to quantum algorithms and theories of quantum recruiting. 

Speaking to the Banker last month, Lori Beer, global chief information officer at JPMorgan, said JPMorgan is implementing quantum security at the network level in the form of quantum key distribution and at the application level in the form of post quantum cryptography, or cryptography resistant to attack by quantum computers. It's thought that JPMorgan has deployed quantum solutions already.

The 28 new roles specify salaries from $137k in New York for associates to up to $325k for executive directors. All candidates need PhDs. Executive directors need PhDs and six years of either work or academic experience. 

Last year, Pistoia hired Charles Lim from the National University of Singapore as its global head of quantum communications. Recruits will be working with Lim on Pistoia's team. In a sign of the importance of quantum computing at JPMorgan, Lim was promoted to MD in April.

Quantum computing specialists applying for the roles may want to familiarize themselves with the papers published by Pistoia's team. The most recent is available here.

Photo by FlyD on Unsplash

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
JPMorgan is on a quantum recruiting push, and is paying salaries up to $325k

JPMorgan is on a quantum recruiting push, and is paying salaries up to $325k

The "amazing and intellectual" Deutsche Bank MD that everyone would like to work for

The "amazing and intellectual" Deutsche Bank MD that everyone would like to work for

29-year-old hedge fund upstart accuses 55-year-old ex-boss of being "sad"

29-year-old hedge fund upstart accuses 55-year-old ex-boss of being "sad"

Big banks' front office hiring freezes are slowly melting

Big banks' front office hiring freezes are slowly melting

Citi M&A banker moves to boutique paying £546k per head

Citi M&A banker moves to boutique paying £546k per head

Latest Jobs
BNY Mellon
Vice President, Auditor (AppTech)
BNY Mellon
Lake Mary, United States
Compliance Officer (Hedge Fund)
New York, United States
Electronic Trading Compliance - Prop Trading firm - Chicago
Chicago, United States
BNY Mellon
Vice President, Audit Project Leaderc
BNY Mellon
Lake Mary, United States
Hunter Bond
Trading Application Engineer - Up to $180,000 + Bonus + Package
Hunter Bond
New York, United States
Man Group plc
Marketing Coordinator
Man Group plc
New York, United States

Related articles

Citi suggests that developers earning $400 an hour in banks are immune to AI incursions
Tech

Citi suggests that developers earning $400 an hour in banks are immune to AI incursions

24 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Meta product engineer in San Francisco moves to JPMorgan in New York
Tech

Meta product engineer in San Francisco moves to JPMorgan in New York

21 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Qube Research and Technologies: The hedge fund on a hiring spree
Tech

Qube Research and Technologies: The hedge fund on a hiring spree

20 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citadel's 19 year-old engineering prodigy left school to compete in robotics
Tech

Citadel's 19 year-old engineering prodigy left school to compete in robotics

19 Jun 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
4

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.