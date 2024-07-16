Discover your dream Career
Hedge fund's London hiring includes ex-Cambridge University engineering head

by Alex McMurray
6 hours ago
2 minute read
Qube Research & Technologies hired at a rampant pace in the first half of 2024, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down just yet. A number of quantitative technologists have already joined its new London office this month with a wide range of backgrounds.

Jeffrey Salmond joined from Media Buying platform The Trade Desk as a director working on cloud, data science and high-performance computing. He spent three years as a solutions architect there, and a year at high-performance cloud computing firm Rescale. Salmond also spent nine years at Cambridge University, first as a student, then rising to become its head of research engineering. 

A few mid-level banking technologists, a more traditional hedge fund talent pool, have also arrived at Qube. Production manager Cameron Thomas-Corke joined from JPMorgan, where he was a senior application support analyst. Nicholas Randle, a Credit Suisse VP, joined Qube as a full-stack engineer last week. 

Qube has also been hiring from hedge funds and prop trading firms. Milllennium quant strat Ilies Zidane joined at the start of the month as a relative value quantitative trader. Yuan Liu, a portfolio manager at Millennium's spinoff, Worldquant, also joined to work in quant research. Victor Popa spent the last year and a half as a quant developer at crypto trading firm Portofino Technologies, which poached him from Meta just four months after joining as a graduate. 

Qube currently has 39 open roles in London, followed closely by its Hong Kong office, which is advertising 32. Senior hires in that office include Tom Gorman, formerly an executive director and head of hedge fund consulting at Goldman Sachs, who joins as a COO. Frederic Waldteufel, a former Credit Suisse MD, also joined there on a short term contract.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @AlexMcMurray. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

