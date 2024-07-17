Hedge fund Millennium hired one of Apollo's ex-most popular people in London

When Bobby Huffman left private funds firm Apollo Global in March 2024, his departure appears to have been a cause of sadness. Sources say Bobby was very popular at Apollo. But he'd been in London since at least 2019 and had a hankering for home, or more particularly for the American south.

Four months after leaving Apollo, Huffman has resurfaced: at hedge fund Millennium, in Dallas.

Huffman didn't respond to messages and Millennium didn't respond to a request to comment on what he'll be doing there, but Huffman is presumably setting up a pod as a portfolio manager.

At Apollo, Huffman was latterly head of European trading, a role that has since passed to Vivek Dasani, the former head of high yield trading at Barclays. He cut his teeth as a high yield credit trader at Bank of America, so this will presumably be his new focus in Dallas.

Huffman isn't Millennium's only man in Dallas. The fund's most recently filed ADV form says it already has a nine-person team at 100 Crescent Court, an office building on the edge of the Central Business District.

