Apollo hired Barclays' ex-Citi head of EU high yield trading

Vivek Dasani didn't stay long at Barclays.

After joining Barclays from Citi as head of EU high yield trading in October 2022, Dasani has now taken himself off again and is joining Apollo Global as a managing director of European trading instead.

Dasani was at Barclays in London for less than two years. He was at Citi for more than 10.

Apollo manages $450bn in credit assets. Its most senior credit trader in London is Bhavin Patel, who joined in 2008 from Morgan Stanley and who helps source assets for Apollo's CLOs. Apollo's New York-based head of trading globally is John Cortese who, coincidentally or not, was co-head of US credit trading at Barclays until 2021.

It's not clear who will be replacing Dasani at Barclays. He was hired to replace Evan Remmes, who retired from the British bank in 2022. Barclays declined to comment.

Barclays made cuts in London in May, but Dasani was not among them. It plans to cut £188m in costs from its investment bank by 2026 and is expected to commit less capital to capital-intensive activities as it attempts to improve returns.

