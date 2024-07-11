Hedge fund Balyasny has been aggressively hiring PMs this month

While the standout hedge fund for hiring so far this year is Qube Research & Technologies, another fund has taken center stage in July. Balyasny has been adding investment talent bringing in at least six portfolio managers in the past month.

At least two PMs have joined in New York. Alex Takata, a systematic macro PM, joined from Kepos Capital, the hedge fund founded by ex-Goldman Sachs partner Mark Carhart. Healthcare-focused PM David Lohman also joined in the city after five years at Schonfeld.

In London, George Tyrrell joined Balyasny after five years as a Gilts (a UK bond) trading ED at Goldman Sachs. He also spent a decade prior to that as a trader at Lloyds Banking Group. Event driven PM Narvir Sidhu joined from the London office of disbanding Hong Kong hedge fund Segantii Capital.

Elton Ma, a PM in cross-asset strategies, joined in Singapore from Singaporean commodities trading firm AgroCorp International, where he was head of cross asset strategies. Thomas Bang joined in Denmark. Bang also worked in commodities; he was most recently head of trading and new markets at renewable energy trading company Centrica.

There have been junior and technology hires too. In Connecticut, Balyasny hired Andrew Han, an associate-PM from Schonfeld. In its New York, Balyasny hired lead engineer Eliza McDonald, the former head of technology for Squarepoint Capital's proprietary trading group, STG.

Bloomberg reported this week that Balyasny had a less-than-stellar H1 performance, returning 5.5%. Rivals such as Millennium and ExodusPoint have also underwhelmed, returning 6.9% and 3% respectively. Bloomberg recently reported that Balyasny cut merger arbitrage PM Adam Schwartz, allegedly due to poor performance.

Balynasy declined to comment.

