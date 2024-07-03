Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

"Bun fight" over top staff at defunct Hong Kong hedge fund as juniors are left behind

by Sarah Butcher
5 hours ago
3 minute read
"Bun fight" over top staff at defunct Hong Kong hedge fund as juniors are left behind

Hedge fund Segantii Capital Management is winding down. Bloomberg reported last month that it's already returned a third of its assets under management to investors and that it plans to return the rest by October. Staff are being let go. Some are already turning up elsewhere. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Speaking off the record, one London hedge fund headhunter says there's been a "bun fight" over Segantii's top people, as rival funds rush to poach them. At the same time, though, juniors at the fund fear being left in the cold. 

Many of the departures are expected to become apparent in the coming weeks. For the moment, Narvir Sidhu, a Segantii portfolio manager who is thought to trade event driven and merger arbitrage strategies has just joined Balyasny in London. Jack Greenwood, a London macro portfolio manager, is understood to have resigned, and a risk manager in New York has gone to Millennium. The exits follow the disappearance of Varun Nayyar, a Hong Kong portfolio manager who left for Millennium in May. 

While exits are occurring, some Segantii staff are staying behind to wind things down. One junior in Hong Kong says the atmosphere in the office is "strange." - "People still come in at their regular hour not knowing what to work on, although a few people seem to be away - likely for interviews," he tells us. 

A quant at Segantii's Hong Kong office says people there were given notice in May, meaning that many are expected to leave soon. He's not optimistic about finding a new job: "Funds aren't hiring aggressively and there are just a few jobs here and there. The job market in Hong Kong doesn't have the depth to absorb this abrupt supply of talent."

He could possibly try Jain Global. Balyasny also appears to be in the market for talent: alongside Sidhu, it's just hired Goldman Sachs gilt trader George Tyrell in London.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: HSBC bankers have been given a nice easy schedule. UBS reveals the nightmare of AI enabled clients

Morning Coffee: HSBC bankers have been given a nice easy schedule. UBS reveals the nightmare of AI enabled clients

Morning Coffee: The art of making money from private equity does not involve working in it. Reasons to work for Millennium

Morning Coffee: The art of making money from private equity does not involve working in it. Reasons to work for Millennium

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

Morning Coffee: Overwrought 27 year-old bankers on $456k are trying to save exhausted juniors on $150k. A new approach to long haul flights

Morning Coffee: Overwrought 27 year-old bankers on $456k are trying to save exhausted juniors on $150k. A new approach to long haul flights

Top Articles
Morgan Stanley Paris MD moves to PJT as boutiques staff-up

Morgan Stanley Paris MD moves to PJT as boutiques staff-up

Goldman Sachs' top London risk & compliance professionals earn $950k

Goldman Sachs' top London risk & compliance professionals earn $950k

"Bun fight" over top staff at defunct Hong Kong hedge fund as juniors are left behind

"Bun fight" over top staff at defunct Hong Kong hedge fund as juniors are left behind

Morning Coffee: HSBC bankers have been given a nice easy schedule. UBS reveals the nightmare of AI enabled clients

Morning Coffee: HSBC bankers have been given a nice easy schedule. UBS reveals the nightmare of AI enabled clients

"My banking team is very lean but we will not be getting any new graduates this year"

"My banking team is very lean but we will not be getting any new graduates this year"

Recommended Jobs
Execution Trader (Hedge Fund) - New York, NY
New York, United States
Caxton Associates
Associate Portfolio Manager Program - Dubai
Caxton Associates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Blackstone
Blackstone Multi-Asset Investing (BXMA) - Analyst - Business and Financial Evaluation Team ("BFE)
Blackstone
Mongkok, Hong Kong
GIC Private Limited
SVP, Product Manager (Investment Risk Analytics), Technology Group
GIC Private Limited
Singapore
One Ten Associates
Middle Office - Various Roles - Hedge Funds - Asset Management
One Ten Associates
London, United Kingdom
Carisbrook Partners
G10 STIR FX Trader
Carisbrook Partners
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Morgan Stanley Paris MD moves to PJT as boutiques staff-up
Financial

Morgan Stanley Paris MD moves to PJT as boutiques staff-up

3 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: HSBC bankers have been given a nice easy schedule. UBS reveals the nightmare of AI enabled clients
Financial

Morning Coffee: HSBC bankers have been given a nice easy schedule. UBS reveals the nightmare of AI enabled clients

3 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"My banking team is very lean but we will not be getting any new graduates this year"
Financial

"My banking team is very lean but we will not be getting any new graduates this year"

2 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs trading MD who quit last year is training as a firefighter
Financial

Goldman Sachs trading MD who quit last year is training as a firefighter

2 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.