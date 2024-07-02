Goldman Sachs trading MD who quit last year is training as a firefighter

Luke Brodie has done his time in financial services and now he's moving on. Not to a hedge fund. To the fire service.

Brodie was a sterling credit trader at Goldman Sachs and was promoted to managing director in 2021. He left in July 2023. IFR reported at the time that he resigned and was considering his options, which might even include giving up on trading altogether.

One year later, this is what Brodie has done. He announced this afternoon on social media that he's signed a contract with the London Fire brigade to become a firefighter. There are similarities to credit trading, said Brodie: "being part of a strong and interdependent team, working well under pressure, dealing with intense situations, excellent risk management and keeping your cool."

Brodie tells us he hasn't actually started the training yet, but that he met some very varied people during the application process, including a postman and insurance salesman. He says he knows of another financial service professional who's also training for the fire service on a retained basis.

Although he could conceivably join a hedge fund, Brodie also says that he has no intention of returning to financial services. "17 years was a good stint!", he says.

Brodie isn't alone in taking a different turn in his career. Daren Hill, a former head of FX prime broking is now a train driver.

